Aristocrat Technologies' All-New Dragon Cash™ Makes West Coast Debut at San Manuel Casino

"San Manuel Casino has been a long-time partner of Aristocrat's, and we are very excited to have our new Dragon Cash product make its west coast premiere at the property," said Jon Hanlin, senior vice president of commercial strategy and business analytics. "At Aristocrat, our designers have an incredible passion for play, and Dragon Cash is just the latest example of what sets our creative teams apart."

Dragon Cash is the latest game in Aristocrat's award-winning Dragon Link™ franchise, now offering mid and high denomination sets beginning with $0.05, $0.10, and $1.00 options. Available on the Arc™ Single and Helix+™ cabinets, Dragon Cash provides a wide variety of bet structures and jackpot configurations for placements throughout the floor and in high limit areas.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in around 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.

San Manuel Casino is Southern California's one-stop destination for entertainment and fun, located just 60 minutes from downtown Los Angeles and a short drive from LA-Ontario International Airport. Millions of guests each year enjoy more than 5,000 slots, Vegas-style blackjack, high-limit gaming, incredible entertainment, sumptuous dining, and a generous player's reward program. Since 1986, players have received over $2 billion in cash, prizes and giveaways, making any visit to San Manuel an exciting and memorable experience. For more information on San Manuel Casino, visit www.SanManuel.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

