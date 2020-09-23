Aristocrat Technologies' New Star Trek: The Next Generation™ Slot Game Launches at M Resort Spa Casino

On September 24th and 25th, VIP guests can board the Captain's Bridge direct from the set of Star Trek: The Next Generation TV show and get their photo taken in a unique 180-degree camera experience. Promotions for mychoice® loyalty program members run through September 27th, and the Captain's Bridge will remain at the M through October 4th.

"We strive to find the industry's latest and best slot products to offer our loyal M customers," said Hussain Mahrous, Vice President and General Manager. "We have placed a priority on bringing innovative, experience-driven gaming, such as the new Star Trek: The Next Generation slot game to the property."

"We are excited to bring this game to market and to launch it with our incredible partners at M Resort Spa Casino. At Aristocrat, we are big fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Our design and development teams have taken their passion for this show and created an innovative game featuring sights and sounds from the series that takes full advantage of our EDGE X™ cabinet's cinematic design," said Jon Hanlin, Aristocrat's senior vice president of commercial strategy and business analytics.

Aristocrat's landmark EDGE X cabinet has players on the EDGE of their seats with excitement. The Star Trek: The Next Generation game was created by license from ViacomCBS Consumer Products.

The Star Trek: The Next Generation slot game's bold design takes players to Warp 9 in this exciting slot game voyage. The game is heavily themed and feature rich, including Warp 9 Spins, Borg Assimilation Bonus, Make It So Scatter Boost, and Encounter Free Games.

Experience Star Trek: The Next Generation slot game at M Resort Spa Casino and get a preview of the game here.

About Aristocrat

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in around 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.

About M Resort Spa Casino

M Resort Spa Casino ( www.themresort.com) , the Official Team Headquarters Hotel of the Las Vegas Raiders, is a Forbes Four-Star resort located on more than 90 acres on the southeast corner of St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard. Situated higher in elevation than other resort-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, M Resort provides optimal views of the world-famous Las Vegas skyline from its guest rooms, suites, conference center and restaurants. The resort offers 390 guest rooms and suites, over 92,000 square feet of gaming, eleven restaurants and bars, the Forbes Four-Star Spa Mio, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a 100,000 square foot pool and events piazza. M Resort is operated by Penn National Gaming, Inc.

About ViacomCBS Consumer Products

ViacomCBS Consumer Products manages worldwide licensing and merchandising for a diverse slate of television brands and series from CBS, CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution, as well as from the company's extensive library of titles, Showtime and CBS Films. Additionally, the group oversees online sales of programming merchandise. For more information, visit http://www.cbsconsumerproducts.com/.

TM & © 2020 CBS Studios Inc. STAR TREK and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

