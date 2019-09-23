Aristocrat Will Reveal New 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Slot Game at G2E 2019

Attendees at next month's Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas can experience the game in Aristocrat's booth #1133. Aristocrat will also showcase the SHOWTIME / CBS Consumer Products licensed slot game Billions™, which appears on Aristocrat's innovative flame55™ cabinet.

"We are big fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation, and our design and development teams have taken that inspiration and combined it with their passion for play. The result is an innovative game featuring sights and sounds from the series that takes full advantage of the EDGE X cabinet's cinematic design, and will entertain long-time fans and newer fans alike," said Jon Hanlin, Vice President Commercial Strategy, Gaming Operations.

About Aristocrat

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in around 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.

About CBS Consumer Products

CBS Consumer Products manages worldwide licensing and merchandising for a diverse slate of television brands and series from CBS, CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution, as well as from the company's extensive library of titles, Showtime and CBS Films. Additionally, the group oversees online sales of programming merchandise. For more information, visit www.cbsconsumerproducts.com.

Click for high res image: http://bit.ly/startrekngslotimage

