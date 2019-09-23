Aristocrat Will Reveal New 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Slot Game at G2E 2019
Title will appear on Aristocrat's cinematic EDGE X™ cabinet in booth #1133
Sep 23, 2019, 13:09 ET
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat's landmark EDGE X™ cabinet has players on the EDGE of their seats with excitement, and now the company has licensed Star Trek: The Next Generation from CBS Consumer Products for a new game that will further expand the cabinet's enviable library of leading content.
Aristocrat's all-new EDGE X™ cabinet features two stacked, horizontal, curved 43" LCD screens displaying panoramic views, with stereo symphonic surround sound and a virtual button deck, all in a cabinet that occupies a larger-than-life footprint.
Attendees at next month's Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas can experience the game in Aristocrat's booth #1133. Aristocrat will also showcase the SHOWTIME / CBS Consumer Products licensed slot game Billions™, which appears on Aristocrat's innovative flame55™ cabinet.
"We are big fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation, and our design and development teams have taken that inspiration and combined it with their passion for play. The result is an innovative game featuring sights and sounds from the series that takes full advantage of the EDGE X cabinet's cinematic design, and will entertain long-time fans and newer fans alike," said Jon Hanlin, Vice President Commercial Strategy, Gaming Operations.
Click for high res image: http://bit.ly/startrekngslotimage
