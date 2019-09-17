Aristocrat's Revolutionary Dollar Storm Takes Center Stage at San Manuel Casino

"We're excited to unveil Dollar Storm as the next evolution of slot play that sets Aristocrat apart in game development," said Jon Hanlin, vice president of commercial strategy for Aristocrat Gaming Operations. "Dollar Storm combines the best award-winning aspects of both Lightning Link and Dragon Link™, adds new titles, more denomination choices, and a $50k 'rapid-hit' multi-site progressive for great jackpot action. In short, Dollar Storm incorporates all the attributes our players love with new enhancements sure to excite them."

"We are thrilled to present the world premiere of Dollar Storm in partnership with Aristocrat," says Kenji Hall, Chief Operations Officer of San Manuel Casino. "San Manuel Casino strives to provide our guests with a best in class gaming experience by offering the newest and most innovative games in the country."

Operators will appreciate the proven math model with an added $0.25 denomination, and a configurable $5 option for high stakes play that ensures a seat for every type of player, while expanding floor placement options. Players will love the "hold & spin" gaming action, which is the highlight of the games.

Dollar Storm is a jackpot chaser's dream with five levels of progressives. This newest edition slot maximizes progressive energy with a fast-hitting Super Grand $50k Multi Site Progressive (MSP) jackpot that combines with Aristocrat's hallmark slimline signage to create a unique and active player destination. Unlike any other MSP jackpot game in the market today, the MSP may be won on any bet, on any denomination played – keeping everyone in the game for the big jackpot. Dollar Storm offers four new games including Emperor's Treasure™, Caribbean Gold ™, Egyptian Jewels ™ and Ninja Moon ™, each with their own free games twist, which have been selected and designed to maximize player appeal and entertainment. Following in the footsteps of the chart-topping Lightning Link and Dragon Link, Dollar Storm electrifies the "hold & spin" and progressive gaming action on the casino floor with more winners more often.

Dollar Storm will debut on the revolutionary MarsX cabinet with modular, interchangeable features. The thin profile and corona lighting offer a player-forward experience to amplify game play.

For more information about Dollar Storm, please click here.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in approximately 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.

ABOUT SAN MANUEL CASINO

San Manuel Casino is Southern California's one-stop destination for entertainment and fun, located just 60 minutes from downtown Los Angeles and a short drive from LA-Ontario International Airport. Millions of guests each year enjoy more than 4,700 slots, Vegas-style blackjack, high-limit gaming, incredible entertainment, sumptuous dining and a generous player's reward program. Since 1986, players have received over $2 billion in cash, prizes and giveaways, making any visit to San Manuel an exciting and memorable experience. For more information on San Manuel Casino, visit www.SanManuel.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

