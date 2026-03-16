Arity Brings Behavioral Precision to Territorial Ratemaking at CAS RPM

Unlocking territorial risk by measuring how people actually drive

CHICAGO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Arity, a mobility data and analytics company behind one of the largest driving behavior datasets in the U.S., will exhibit and present at the Casualty Actuarial Society's Ratemaking, Product and Modeling (CAS RPM) Seminar. Arity experts will lead a session showing how aggregated driving behavior data can uncover meaningful, mispriced territorial risk that traditional ratemaking factors were never designed to capture.

Every carrier prices territories using some combination of internal loss experience, industry benchmarks, and third–party claims history. These inputs are foundational — but they all share the same limitation: they only reflect losses that have already occurred. They cannot measure how people actually drive in each territory today or where risk is developing ahead of claims.

Session: Driving Behavior Data for Territorial Pricing

Presented by Megan Jones, FCAS and Patrick Peters, FCAS - Wednesday, March 18 at 2:15 p.m. CT (in-person and livestream)

The session will demonstrate how ZIP-level driving behavior data enables actuaries to identify and correct territorial mispricing before it shows up in loss ratios. Attendees will see how behavioral signals like hard braking events per miles, nighttime driving exposure, average trip speed, and mileage, can provide a forward-looking risk dimension that traditional territorial factors cannot.

Arity's GeosightSM is a driving behavior dataset built specifically for actuarial use. Geosight captures behavioral risk signals from tens of millions of consented U.S. drivers covering 96% of populated ZIP codes. The signal reflects how people actually drive across territories, not just one carrier's policyholders, and requires no telematics enrollment.

Arity analysis across multiple carriers shows that ZIP codes with the highest hard braking frequency showed 3.5x higher bodily injury loss costs and 2.8x higher personal injury protection loss costs compared to ZIP codes with the lowest hard braking frequency - demonstrating how behavioral signals translate directly into loss cost differentiation.

"Risk across geography is not static and continues to evolve. Return to office mandates have changed traffic patterns again. Driving behavior shifts faster than census data, faster than loss trends – and actuaries need signals that keep up," said Henry Kowal, Insurance Product Director at Arity. "GeosightSM gives them that, at the ZIP-level, in a format that fits directly into existing ratemaking processes without technical integration."

Meet Arity at CAS RPM

Connect with the Arity team during the conference or request a sample GeosightSM dataset after the session.

About Arity

Arity is a mobility data and analytics company that provides data-driven solutions to companies invested in transportation, enabling them to deliver mobility services that are smarter, safer, and more economical. Arity collects and analyzes trillions of miles of driving data to create a greater understanding of how people move. With the world's largest driving dataset tied to insurance claims collected through mobile devices, in-car devices, and vehicles themselves, Arity derives unique insights that help insurers, developers, marketers, and communities understand and predict driving behavior at scale.

SOURCE Arity