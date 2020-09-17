Aritzia Reports on Voting Results from the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting) of Aritzia Inc. ("Aritzia", the "Company") (TSX: ATZ), a vertically integrated, innovative design house of exclusive fashion brands offering Everyday Luxury in its boutiques and online, was held in Vancouver, British Columbia, yesterday. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated July 31, 2020 (the "Circular"), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Per TSX reporting requirements, the Company wishes to disclose that the total number of votes cast by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 314,799,182 votes. The voting in relation to the election of directors was conducted by way of ballot at the Meeting. According to the proxies received and such vote by ballot, the results were as follows:



Number of Votes Cast Name of Director Votes For Votes Withheld Aldo Bensadoun 313,602,895 252,136 John E. Currie 313,573,179 281,852 Brian Hill 312,258,953 1,596,078 Ryan Holmes 313,839,882 15,149 David Labistour 313,809,604 45,427 John Montalbano 313,603,185 251,846 Marni Payne 307,935,113 5,919,918 Glen Senk 313,706,903 14,812 Marcia Smith 313,682,749 38,966 Jennifer Wong 309,131,637 4,723,394

Each of the other matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is an innovative design house and fashion boutique. We conceive, create, develop and retail fashion brands with a depth of design and quality that provides compelling value. Each of our exclusive brands has its own vision and distinct aesthetic point of view. As a group, they are united by an unwavering commitment to superior fabrics, meticulous construction and relevant, effortless design.

Founded in Vancouver in 1984, Aritzia now has more than 95 locations in select cities across North America, including Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago. We pride ourselves on creating immersive, human and highly personal shopping experiences, both in our boutiques and on aritzia.com — with a focus on delivering Everyday Luxury.

