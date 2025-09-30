Arixa Capital Joins iCapital® Marketplace, Expanding Access to Real Estate Private Credit

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital ("Arixa"), a leading private real estate lender and alternative investment manager, announced that its retail private credit funds are now available to wealth managers, RIAs, and other financial intermediaries through the iCapital Marketplace.

By joining iCapital Marketplace, Arixa aims to provide wealth managers and their clients with a new avenue to institutional-quality loans similar to those utilized by sophisticated investors. This announcement follows Arixa's recent $275 million securitization of residential transition loans, which was oversubscribed more than threefold among a broad base of institutional investors, underscoring the firm's disciplined underwriting, loan quality, and strong credit performance.

Through iCapital Marketplace, financial advisors can directly access Arixa's debt funds on behalf of their clients, gaining exposure to:1

Stable income with 180+ consecutive months of positive returns

Capital preservation with no principal loss to retail fund investors over 15+ years

Investor-friendly liquidity without sacrificing private market returns

"Our strategy delivers what we believe today's investors need: dependable income with meaningful diversification," said Greg Hebner, Managing Director. "Through iCapital Marketplace, we're proud to share our real estate private credit strategies with a much wider community of investors and their advisors."

The iCapital Marketplace launch coincides with several recent milestones for Arixa Capital:

15th anniversary of the Arixa Secured Income Fund, the firm's unlevered debt fund, which has delivered positive returns for more than 180 consecutive months.

10th anniversary of the Arixa Enhanced Income Fund, which utilizes leverage to enhance investor returns.

Expansion of Arixa's loan servicing platform to more than $2 billion, reflecting the scale and durability of its lending program.

Loan originations exceeding $6 billion since inception, financing residential investment projects nationwide while maintaining strong credit performance.

Arixa's debt funds are anchored by diversified portfolios of short-duration, senior-secured loans to experienced real estate investors, developers, and builders, providing fund investors with strong downside protection and reliable performance through market cycles.

The funds are designed to generate low volatility monthly income, rapid deployment of capital, and quarterly liquidity of up to 25% of an investor's position after a one-year lockup. We believe this balance makes the funds a compelling portfolio diversifier and a powerful ballast in today's uncertain market environment.

"Institutional investors have demonstrated confidence in our platform through repeat commitments, most recently in our oversubscribed securitization," said Seth Davis, Managing Director. "Now, we think even more individual investors and their advisors can potentially benefit from the same loan quality and credit performance through our debt funds."

About Arixa Capital

Founded in 2006, Arixa Capital is a leading private real estate lender and alternative investment manager with over $6.0 billion in originations completed since inception and a servicing portfolio exceeding $2.0 billion as of the date of this release. As an independent, employee-owned firm, we are personally invested in the success of our borrowers and investors. Our reputation for reliability, transparency, and high-quality service inspires long-term relationships and is the foundation of our growth and success. Arixa has been named one of the fastest growing private companies according to the Inc. 5000.2 The firm has offices in Los Angeles and Phoenix.

Important Disclosures & Endnotes

1These historical performance metrics refer to the Arixa Secured Income Fund and the Arixa Enhanced Income Fund. Past performance is not indicative of future results. An investment's past success does not guarantee it will perform well in the future, due to changing market conditions and unpredictable factors. While historical data can be useful for evaluation, it should not be the sole basis for investment decisions, and investors should carefully consider other factors like market fundamentals, diversification, and professional advice to form a well-rounded investment strategy.

2Arixa provided Inc. de minimis compensation to be considered for the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For a full description of ranking methodology, please visit: https://www.inc.com/inc-5000-methodology-how-we-selected-these-companies.html.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy any notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Neither the notes nor any securities have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

