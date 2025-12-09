Arixa Capital Marks New Era of Growth with Over $7 Billion in Loan Originations

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital ("Arixa"), a leading private real estate lender, announced it has surpassed $7 billion in total loan originations since inception. The firm provides short-term financing solutions from $250,000 to $70 million for professional real estate builders, developers, and investors.

Since its founding, Arixa has funded more than 2,500 loans, supporting the acquisition, construction, and/or renovation of over 11,500 housing units nationwide. This spans a range of projects, from single family rehabs to multifamily construction, with over $1 billion committed to large-scale subdivision projects to date.

"In today's market, builders and developers need certainty more than ever," said Greg Hebner, Managing Director at Arixa Capital. "We strive to be the capital partner our clients can count on, delivering the same focus, urgency, and follow-through they bring to every project."

Momentum and Market Expansion

Arixa's lending activity has accelerated, surpassing $1 billion in annual originations for two consecutive years and setting a new annual record in 2025. This growth reflects both the rising demand for alternative sources of financing and Arixa's ability to deliver through its integrated platform that combines in-house credit, servicing, and construction draw processing. Arixa's approach has earned a Net Promoter Score of 94/100, reflecting deep client loyalty and satisfaction.1

The firm's expansion has been most pronounced in some of the nation's fastest-growing states. In 2025, new clients accounted for nearly half of Arixa's loan origination volume, contributing to substantial milestones in key markets. Since inception, Arixa has originated:

$275MM+ in Arizona

$200MM+ in Florida

$200MM+ in Tennessee

$150MM+ in Texas

"We've seen a steady rise in clients who are actively and strategically engaging private lenders for the first time," said Seth Davis, Managing Director. "The trend towards alternative financing underscores a simple point: builders and developers value Arixa's focus on speed, certainty, and service."

To meet demand, Arixa continues to expand its team of experienced loan originators. The firm recently welcomed Thatcher Milholland, formerly with Builders Capital, who will be based in Seattle, as well as Brent Wiblin and Rafael Rosenkranz, both of whom had successful careers at First Republic Bank. These hires build on earlier additions across Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, and Texas, reinforcing Arixa's blend of local market expertise with the scale of a national platform.

About Arixa Capital

Founded in 2006, Arixa Capital is a leading private real estate lender and alternative investment manager with over $7.0 billion in originations completed since inception and a servicing portfolio exceeding $2.0 billion as of the date of this release. As an independent, employee-owned firm, we are personally invested in the success of our borrowers and investors. Our reputation for reliability, transparency, and high-quality service inspires long-term relationships and is the foundation of our growth and success. Arixa has been named one of the fastest growing private companies according to the Inc. 5000.2 The firm has offices in Los Angeles and Phoenix.

1Source: Arixa Capital. Data as of 12/1/25. The Net Promoter Score ("NPS") is a widely used measure of client satisfaction and loyalty, based on how likely clients are to recommend a company to others. The NPS calculation involves subtracting the percentage of detractors from the percentage of promoters, resulting in a number ranging from -100 to 100, where a higher score indicates a more loyal customer base. For more information about NPS methodology, please go to https://www.npsprism.com/good-net-promoter-score.

2Arixa provided Inc. de minimis compensation to be considered for the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For a full description of ranking methodology, please visit: https://www.inc.com/inc-5000-methodology-how-we-selected-these-companies.html.

