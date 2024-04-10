Arixa Capital Surpasses $4 Billion in Originations, Welcomes Jonathan Fox as Chief Credit Officer

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital, a leading private real estate lender and alternative investment manager, is proud to announce the achievement of a significant milestone: surpassing $4 billion in cumulative loan originations. This achievement underscores the loyalty and support of Arixa's esteemed base of real estate investors, developers, and builders specializing in single family and multifamily investment projects in supply-constrained urban markets. It also highlights the dedication and commitment of our Arixa team, which tirelessly strives to deliver exceptional service to our valued clients each and every day.

"As Arixa surpasses the $4 billion mark, we're profoundly grateful for our many longstanding clients who have trusted us as their preferred source for short-term financing," said Managing Director Gregory Hebner. "With the significant uptick in demand for new loans, we're focused on aggressively expanding our capital base to support our growing clientele across California, Arizona, and other new strategic markets. We've carefully constructed a leading investment platform that empowers our borrowers to achieve profitable investment outcomes in residential real estate with loans that are also attractive to our base of investors."

In tandem with this milestone, Arixa Capital welcomes Jonathan Fox as its Chief Credit Officer. With over two decades of experience in credit risk management and underwriting in real estate finance, including prominent roles at First Republic Bank, JPMorgan Chase, and Citigroup, Jonathan brings deep residential credit expertise to the Arixa Capital team.

"We are thrilled to introduce Jonathan Fox as Arixa's first Chief Credit Officer," said Managing Director Seth Davis. "We've assembled a team that is built for substantial growth, and Jonathan will play a pivotal role in scaling our credit management processes while upholding our rigorous underwriting standards as we expand our lending platform."

As Arixa Capital celebrates this milestone and welcomes Jonathan Fox, the company remains committed to its core values: enabling clients with the reliable financing and exceptional customer service they need to prosper in dynamic market environments. Arixa Capital was founded in 2006 and provides senior secured, short-term loans to professional real estate investors, developers, and builders to finance the acquisition, renovation, and/or construction of investment properties. Arixa is well-positioned to capitalize on the multi-billion-dollar funding gap for residential real estate bridge, construction, and fix-and-flip loans amid ongoing credit market disruptions impacting many regional banks and private lenders.

"I'm excited to join the Arixa Capital team and build on their legacy of strong credit quality combined with a robust service offering that sophisticated real estate investors expect from an institutional private lender," said Chief Credit Officer Jonathan Fox.

About Arixa Capital

Founded in 2006, Arixa Capital is a leading private real estate lender and alternative investment manager. Arixa has originated more than $4.0 billion of loans since inception and services over $1.2 billion of loans as of 3/31/24. As an independent, employee-owned firm, we are personally invested in the success of our borrowers and investors. Our reputation for reliability, transparency, and exceptional service inspires long-term relationships and is the foundation of our growth and success. Arixa has been named one of the fastest growing private companies according to the Inc. 5000¹ and the Los Angeles Business Journal². The firm has offices in Los Angeles, CA and Phoenix, AZ.

1Arixa provided Inc. de minimis compensation to be considered for the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For a full description of ranking methodology, please visit: https://www.inc.com/inc-5000-methodology-how-we-selected-these-companies.html

2Arixa provided no compensation to be considered for the Los Angeles Business Journal Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles. For a full description of the ranking methodology, please visit: https://images.labusinessjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/20231211_labj_020-24_FGPC_LIST.pdf

SOURCE Arixa Capital Advisors, LLC