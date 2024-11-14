ARIXA ENHANCED INCOME FUND CELEBRATES 10-YEAR TRACK RECORD

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital is proud to announce the 10-year anniversary of the Arixa Enhanced Income Fund ("Fund"), celebrating a decade of success in providing private credit for residential real estate investment and development. The Fund has financed over $1.7 billion in residential projects across the U.S. since inception, providing reliable capital solutions to professional real estate developers while delivering consistent income to accredited retail investors.

Over the past decade, the Arixa Enhanced Income Fund has delivered attractive income across 40+ consecutive quarters with low volatility, even as the Federal Reserve shifted interest rate policy. While generating steady income, Arixa Capital has remained focused on safeguarding investors' capital. In the 10+ years since its inception, the Fund has never experienced a down month.

"As we celebrate this significant milestone for the Arixa Enhanced Income Fund, demand for financing residential real estate development has never been stronger, with our loan originations already surpassing a record $1 billion so far this year across the Arixa platform," said Greg Hebner, Managing Director of Arixa Capital. "We're excited to draw on our deep private lending experience to capitalize on the opportunities in this stage of the credit cycle and to continue delivering attractive income to our Fund investors."

The Arixa Enhanced Income Fund is designed to generate steady income by investing in a portfolio of senior secured, short-duration loans, backed primarily by residential real estate. By applying structural leverage, typically between 50%–60%, the Fund aims to enhance returns while managing risk. With the recent cut in the Federal Reserve's target rate, Arixa Capital believes the Fund is well-positioned to capitalize on the rate environment, reducing its cost of capital and passing those savings directly to investors.

Looking ahead, Arixa Capital anticipates strong demand for financing amid the persistent capital constraints impacting the regional banks and private lenders that serve the residential real estate development sector. As we focus on the next decade of growth, we are excited to introduce Connor Grosskopf, our new Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development, who will play a key role in strengthening relationships with and expanding our investor base.

"This is a pivotal moment for private credit managers, and I'm excited to contribute to Arixa's growth," said Connor Grosskopf, Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development. "With a 10-year track record of success, experienced team, and clear strategy to navigate the evolving credit cycle, the Arixa Enhanced Income Fund is well-positioned to continue delivering value to investors."

About Arixa Capital

Founded in 2006, Arixa Capital is a leading private real estate lender and alternative investment manager with over $4.7 billion in originations completed since inception and over $1.4 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2024. As an independent, employee-owned firm, we are personally invested in the success of our borrowers and investors. Our reputation for reliability, transparency, and exceptional service inspires long-term relationships and is the foundation of our growth and success. Arixa has been named one of the fastest growing private companies according to the Inc. 5000. The firm has offices in Los Angeles, CA and Phoenix, AZ.*

*Arixa provided Inc. de minimis compensation to be considered for the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For a full description of ranking methodology, please visit: https://www.inc.com/inc-5000-methodology-how-we-selected-these-companies.html.

