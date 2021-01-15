Arize AI Joins the AI Infrastructure Alliance to Build the MLOps Stack of the Future

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arize AI joins the AI Infrastructure Alliance. The AI Infrastructure Alliance is a global organization of software, hardware, and services for the fast developing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) community. The AI Infrastructure Alliance focuses on the tools data scientists and data engineers need to build robust, scalable, end-to-end enterprise AI/ML stacks on-premise or in the cloud.

Together, Arize AI and the AI Alliance members will bring clarity to this quickly developing AI landscape by establishing clean APIs, integration points, and open standards for how different components of a complete enterprise machine learning stack can and should interoperate.

In the coming years, the AI Alliance expects a strong, Canonical Stack (CS) of machine learning software to emerge from the competition. The AI Alliance will stand at the forefront, with alliance members, solving the biggest challenges in this space. When a true canonical stack forms in the marketplace, it creates a rock solid foundation for future software to build on, allowing developers and researchers to move up the stack and solve bigger, more challenging, and more rewarding problems.

Arize AI joins the AI Alliance to provide the best-of-breed ML Observability platform. Arize AI provides integrations with other AI Alliance partners to establish best observability practices as models are validated and deployed into production.

About Arize AI

Arize AI was founded by leaders in the Machine Learning (ML) Infrastructure and analytics space to bring better visibility and performance management over AI. Arize AI built the first ML Observability platform to help make machine learning models work in production. As models move from research to real world, we provide a real time platform to monitor, explain and troubleshoot model/data issues.

Join Us

The AI Alliance is an open organization where competition is encouraged. Membership in the Alliance is not limited to a single company or software platform that serves a single purpose. The AI Alliance is open to friendly cooperation between rivals in a clear and transparent way, as long as organizations are committed to growing the Alliance and its values across the world.

To join the AI Alliance, submit an application via the partner's page .

CONTACT: Krystal Kirkland, [email protected]

