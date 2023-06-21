Arize AI Recognized As 2023 "Best MLOps Company" in Sixth Annual AI Breakthrough Awards

International annual awards program honors standout AI and machine learning solutions and companies

BERKELEY, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arize AI, a market leader in machine learning observability, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Best MLOps Company" award in the sixth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global artificial intelligence (AI) market. Key factors in Arize winning the category include the company's open source contributions and pioneering work in LLMOps .

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including generative AI, computer vision, AIOps, deep learning, robotics, natural language processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,200 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"Arize helps teams monitor and improve model performance across billions of daily predictions and troubleshoot incredibly complex systems. We're thrilled to name them 'Best MLOps Company' at such a vital time in AI development. Despite calls to halt this development, the reality is that innovation will continue to accelerate," said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "What the industry needs is guardrails to ensure that AI isn't fueling inequity, inadvertently releasing sensitive information, churning out false information, or any other host of problems an LLM might create if not monitored. Arize provides ML teams with tools to understand whether their models are performing as expected and to quickly get to the cause behind any issues before there's a problem."

About Arize AI

Arize AI is a machine learning observability platform that helps ML teams deliver and maintain more successful AI in production. Arize's automated model monitoring and observability platform allows ML teams to quickly detect issues when they emerge, troubleshoot why they happened, and improve overall model performance across both structured data and image and large language models. Arize is a remote-first company with headquarters in Berkeley, CA.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

