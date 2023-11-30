Arizona Approves SaniDate® 12.0 for Human Health Pathogen Control in Agricultural Irrigation Waters!

News provided by

BioSafe Systems LLC

30 Nov, 2023, 15:38 ET

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for fall/winter vegetable season, BioSafe Systems' product SaniDate® 12.0 received a FIFRA 24(c) Special Local Need (SLN) label in Arizona to control foodborne human health pathogens in agricultural irrigation water. Specifically, SaniDate 12.0 is the only labeled product that can be used for the reduction and control of Shiga Toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC), including O157:H7 and Salmonella enterica in preharvest agriculture water.

SaniDate 12.0 is one of the first products to receive this 24(c) SLN, reinforcing BioSafe Systems' dedication to strengthening food safety not only in the state of Arizona but throughout the country. We have worked diligently over the last several years with growers, Arizona state agencies, and the University of Arizona to bring this improved label to market to help growers meet FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), and Arizona LGMA regulatory requirements with full and absolute confidence.

State agencies use supporting data to determine a special local need when an existing or impending pest problem is not being controlled by a currently federally registered pesticide, or if that pesticide isn't available. A special local need label may also be produced if the product is more effective or less harmful than the one currently in use. Each state oversees the monitoring of products and applications that are approved for the specific local needs.

EPA REG. NO. 70299-18 | SLN NO. AZ-231005

For more information contact Jay Sughroue, Ph.D. at 951-719-9244 or [email protected] or visit In-Field Water Treatment – BioSafe Systems

SOURCE BioSafe Systems LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.