Arizona Approves SaniDate® 12.0 for Human Health Pathogen Control in Agricultural Irrigation Waters!

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for fall/winter vegetable season, BioSafe Systems' product SaniDate® 12.0 received a FIFRA 24(c) Special Local Need (SLN) label in Arizona to control foodborne human health pathogens in agricultural irrigation water. Specifically, SaniDate 12.0 is the only labeled product that can be used for the reduction and control of Shiga Toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC), including O157:H7 and Salmonella enterica in preharvest agriculture water.

SaniDate 12.0 is one of the first products to receive this 24(c) SLN, reinforcing BioSafe Systems' dedication to strengthening food safety not only in the state of Arizona but throughout the country. We have worked diligently over the last several years with growers, Arizona state agencies, and the University of Arizona to bring this improved label to market to help growers meet FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), and Arizona LGMA regulatory requirements with full and absolute confidence.

State agencies use supporting data to determine a special local need when an existing or impending pest problem is not being controlled by a currently federally registered pesticide, or if that pesticide isn't available. A special local need label may also be produced if the product is more effective or less harmful than the one currently in use. Each state oversees the monitoring of products and applications that are approved for the specific local needs.

EPA REG. NO. 70299-18 | SLN NO. AZ-231005

For more information contact Jay Sughroue, Ph.D. at 951-719-9244 or [email protected] or visit In-Field Water Treatment – BioSafe Systems

SOURCE BioSafe Systems LLC