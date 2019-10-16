Arizona Digestive Health Joins GI Alliance

With over 50 gastroenterologists throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area, ADH is the largest GI practice in Arizona by physician count. ADH was founded in 2007 through the combination of several leading groups and now serves patients in 26 office locations and 11 affiliated endoscopy centers. In addition, ADH provides ancillary services including pathology (through a fully owned advanced anatomic laboratory) and infusion.

"Coming together as partners with TDDC and IGG in the GI Alliance is the ideal move for ADH as we pursue growth in the Western United States," said Dr. Paul Berggreen, President of ADH. "We will maintain our independence and stay true to the clinical values that have always defined our practice. But through GIA, we now have new colleagues across the country with whom to share ideas, to work on exciting nationwide clinical and business initiatives, and to promote the overall advancement of gastroenterology."

"ADH has long been a highly respected practice nationally, as well as a leader in GI innovation," said Dr. Jim Weber, CEO of GI Alliance. "ADH will be a phenomenal platform for GIA's continued expansion as a physician-led, physician-owned organization. Our leadership team, physician partners, and staff are thrilled to join forces with ADH in our mission to build the premier national GI platform for patients seeking dependable, high-quality care."

GSO, the credit arm of The Blackstone Group, provided financing for the transaction. Nexus Health Capital acted as exclusive investment banking advisor to ADH.

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led, GI services organization supporting the needs of more than 275 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, and Arizona. Practices that are part of the GI Alliance are focused on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for GI practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide to align interests and continuously improve quality of care for patients.

Contact: Brittany Dodd / GI Alliance

Marketing@GIAlliance.com

(817) 402-7562

www.gialliance.com

SOURCE GI Alliance