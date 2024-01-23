GI Alliance Expands East Coast Presence with Rhode Island GI Partnership

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's premier independent gastroenterology management organization, is pleased to announce a partnership with some of the most preeminent private practice gastroenterologists in Rhode Island, expanding GI Alliance's presence in the Northeast.

University Gastroenterology, Gastroenterology Associates, and Gastrointestinal Medicine Associates have been working together to provide better access to patients across Rhode Island and surrounding areas. GI Alliance's partnership with these physicians will expand coverage for patients throughout New England.

Collectively, patients will have the benefit of expanded services across a broader geographic coverage area with greater availability to healthcare, as well as complementary ancillary services including pathology, anesthesia, infusion, and clinical research.

"These physicians are some of the highest quality doctors throughout the nation, and GI Alliance is privileged to partner with these practices," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "This relationship will improve both the access to care and the quality of services we can provide throughout the East coast."

"GI Alliance's resources, including its unparalleled management support, will provide us the ability to take our patient care to the next level," said Eric Newton, M.D., President of University Gastroenterology ("UGI"). "UGI recognizes the value in aligning with an organization which places patient care as its primary focus, while being led and controlled by physicians. We are all excited about the partnership with GI Alliance."

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI practice management company providing services to over 800 independent gastroenterologists operating in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington, and now Rhode Island. GI Alliance managed practices focus on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care.

Media Contact:

Martice Cole

GI Alliance Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE GI Alliance