Arizona Grantmakers Forum to Explore the State's Shifting Demographics at Its Annual Luncheon

PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Arizona philanthropic groups and nonprofits prepare for the decade ahead, Arizona Grantmakers Forum will delve into demographic shifts related to aging at its Transform Arizona Luncheon presented by Northern Trust. The annual networking event and membership meeting will be held at the Heard Museum on December 12 at 11:30 a.m. and is open to the organization's members, the Arizona nonprofit and business community professionals and the public.

Aging advocate and public scholar Karen D. Lincoln, PhD, will give this year's keynote address about the impact of the state's aging population. Dr. Lincoln is an associate professor in the Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work at the University of Southern California. She has published more than 60 articles and book chapters in the areas of stress, aging and mental-health disparities, and is an active public scholar and aging advocate. Her op-eds in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and other media outlets focused on long-term care and policies to support low-income older adults.

Moderating the event is Kim Covington, senior director of community initiatives at the Arizona Community Foundation and a former 12 News anchor.

Seating is limited, and tickets to the Transform Arizona Luncheon are now on sale. Single tickets are available for $200 per person, with tables for 10 available for $2,000. A VIP ticket package is available for $500 and includes one ticket to the VIP reception with the event's featured guests and one ticket to the luncheon. To purchase tickets or tables, please contact Kalisha Bass, director of member engagement and operations, at 602-845-1360 or email kbass@azgrantmakers.org.

For more information, please contact Laurie Liles at 602-845-1361 or email lliles@azgrantmakers.org.

About Arizona Grantmakers Forum

Arizona Grantmakers Forum is the statewide network that connects, educates and advocates for Arizona philanthropy. Founded in 1986 and incorporated in 2001, Arizona Grantmakers' mission is to empower members to transform Arizona through leadership and meaningful philanthropy.

Laurie Liles | President and Chief Executive Officer | Arizona Grantmakers Forum

602-845-1361 | lliles@azgrantmakers.org

