Arizona Landscape Architects Transform Parking Spaces into Public Places for Park(ing) Day 2025

PHOENIX, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a worldwide effort to highlight the need for safer, greener, more accessible public spaces, on September 19, Arizona Chapter of American Society of Landscape Architects ( AZASLA ) will launch pop-up installations in Downtown Phoenix on Taylor Street from 1st to 2nd Streets and in Tucson on University Blvd, 800 E University Blvd.

ASLA Arizona students and members reimagined urban space with a vibrant floral installation during Park(ing) Day 2023, transforming a downtown Phoenix street into a temporary community gathering place that highlighted the importance of public space and creative design.

"Park(ing) Day is about more than just reimagining parking spaces, it's about sparking new ideas for how our cities can grow in healthier, more equitable ways," said Kevin Scholfield, Public Awareness Chairman. "We're especially excited about this year's theme, which empowers young voices to lead in activating public spaces."

This initiative is one of hundreds taking place worldwide through Park(ing) Day, an initiative supported by the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA). First launched in San Francisco in 2005 as a guerilla art installation by the art and design collective the Rebar group, Park(ing) Day has since evolved into a global event.

Park(ing) Day is part of a broader movement of tactical urbanism that seeks to use short-term and temporary actions to affect long-term change. The event challenges participants to use public parking spaces to imagine how urban land could be used more sustainably and creatively. This year's theme, Youth Activating Spaces, asked participants to work with K-12 students to imagine, design, and activate temporary public spaces that reflect youth perspectives on sustainability, equity, and community.

" ASLA is thrilled to play a part in inspiring the next generation of those who will build a greener, brighter future for all," said ASLA CEO Torey Carter-Conneen, Hon., ASLA. "Safe, sustainable, accessible public spaces enhance community health and well-being, foster social cohesion and equality, promote economic development, and contribute to environmental sustainability. As communities grapple with the consequences of climate change, they further depend on the innovation of licensed landscape architects."

Typically, more than 70% of the space in city streets is dedicated to private vehicle storage while only a fraction of that land is allocated to open space for people. Worldwide, curbside parking results in increased traffic, wasted fuel, and more pollution. Park(ing) Day reimagines our streets as places that prioritize walking, biking, socializing, expressing creativity, and playing, and more.

The Downtown Phoenix installation will be located on 2nd Street and Taylor on Friday, September 19, 2025, from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The Tucson installation will take place later that same day on University Blvd (800 E University Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85719) from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, bringing Park(ing) Day to life in the heart of the city's cultural and academic corridor.

AZASLA invites community members, students, families, and professionals to stop by, interact, and imagine what our cities could look like with more people-centered design.

About the American Society of Landscape Architects – Arizona Chapter

The Arizona Chapter of ASLA represents landscape architects, students, and allied professionals across the state. Our members are dedicated to advancing the practice of landscape architecture through advocacy, education, communication, and fellowship.

