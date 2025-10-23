AZASLA Tees Up Success at 38th Annual Sonoran Golf Open

PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects (AZASLA) proudly celebrates the success of the 38th Annual Sonoran Golf Open, held on September 25, 2025, at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona.

Golfers and sponsors gathered at Whirlwind Golf Club for the 38th Annual Sonoran Golf Open

This year's tournament brought together landscape architects, industry partners, and community supporters for a day of camaraderie, competition, and connection — all in support of the Bob Schottke Scholarship Fund. Thanks to the generosity of participants, sponsors, and volunteers, AZASLA is donating over $11,000 from tournament proceeds to the fund, which helps support students pursuing landscape architecture degrees in Arizona.

"The Sonoran Golf Open continues to be one of the highlights of our chapter's year," said Justin Azevedo, Past Chapter President. "It's a great opportunity to celebrate our profession while giving back to the future of landscape architecture in Arizona. The continued support for the Bob Schottke Scholarship Fund ensures that Bob's legacy lives on by helping students follow in his footsteps."

The 2025 Sonoran Golf Open was made possible through the incredible support of Presenting Sponsor, Hunter Industries, along with numerous event sponsors, raffle donors, and volunteers who helped make the day a success. Their dedication and contributions ensure this long-standing tradition continues to thrive each year.

AZASLA extends sincere gratitude to everyone who participated in and supported the 38th Annual Sonoran Golf Open. Planning is already underway for the 39th Annual Tournament in 2026, promising another exciting event dedicated to supporting the future of landscape architecture in Arizona.

About the Bob Schottke Scholarship Fund

The Bob Schottke Scholarship Fund, established by the Arizona Chapter of ASLA, honors the legacy of longtime member and mentor Bob Schottke, who dedicated his career to advancing the landscape architecture profession and supporting emerging professionals. The fund provides financial assistance to students enrolled in accredited landscape architecture programs in Arizona.

About AZASLA

The Arizona Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects (AZASLA) represents landscape architecture professionals and students across Arizona. The organization advocates for the advancement of the profession through education, outreach, and community engagement.

Learn more at www.azasla.org.

Contact:

Arizona Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects (AZASLA)

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.azasla.org

SOURCE ARIZONA CHAPTER OF AMERICAN SOCIETY OF LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS