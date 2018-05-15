Arizona: Sedona & Prescott Voted Among State's Most Charming Small Cities

Surrounded by red-rock buttes, steep canyon walls and pine forests, the desert town of Sedona is renowned for its scenic appeal. Nature lovers flock there to enjoy such activities as bird-watching and hiking, while art lovers are drawn by the city's vibrant arts scene, with several galleries located in the uptown district.

The city of Prescott, meanwhile, has its own natural attractions, but is perhaps better known for its buzzing nightlife, with a large concentration of bars and live music venues in the downtown district. Other notable attractions include The Smoki Museum, featuring an assortment of artefacts relating to the region's indigenous people.

Sedona and Prescott are not the only Yavapai County destinations to make it into the top 10. Also representing the area is the city of Cottonwood, home to some top class shops and restaurants.

Other destinations receiving enough votes to make the list include the former mining town of Bisbee, the mountain town of Flagstaff and the frontier town of Globe. Making up the remainder of the top 10 were Jerome, Tombstone, Winslow and Yuma.

To read the full survey, visit: https://www.travelmag.com/articles/most-charming-destinations-arizona/

