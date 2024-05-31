Arizona Woman Killed in Pedestrian vs. Truck Accident on I-10 Near Boerne

BOERNE, Texas, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, reports on an accident that occurred on April 29, 2024, around 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 10 in Kendall County, TX . An Arizona woman lost her life in a truck versus pedestrian accident.

Details About the Kendall County Truck Accident:

The incident happened near the on-ramp to I-10. According to authorities, a 46-year-old woman from Phoenix, AZ, was on foot, apparently assisting or involved in previous crashes during foggy conditions. As the woman and others were at the scene, a semi-truck allegedly made faulty evasive maneuvers trying to avoid the previous crashes. The truck veered into the median, striking the Arizona woman and resulting in her death. There were no other reported injuries.

Following initial investigations, authorities believe that the truck had issues with its brakes prior to the incident. No other information is available at this time.

