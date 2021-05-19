Arizona's First SCHEELS to Open Fall 2023 in Chandler

The new Arizona SCHEELS will be home to entertainment attractions, specialty shops and boutiques with the best brand names under one roof. This includes 75 specialty shops staffed by trained experts who focus on helping customers achieve their goals. The one-of-a-kind retail experience will attract sports fans, outdoor enthusiasts and customers seeking a wide variety of fashion, footwear and home decor.

The Arizona SCHEELS will feature more than just retail, with a variety of fun, family-friendly attractions. These include a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with more than 600 fish, a wildlife mountain, and Fuzziwig's Candy Shop. Shoppers will have the opportunity to enjoy interactive arcade games and sports simulators, and specialty treats at Ginna's Cafe, a restaurant serving gourmet soups and sandwiches, homemade fudge and specialty coffee.

"After studying the Phoenix market for several years, we are pleased to announce the first SCHEELS location is coming to Arizona," said SCHEELS CEO Steve M. Scheel. "We are thrilled to be part of Chandler Fashion Center and want to thank city leadership and the team at Macerich for help bringing this project to life. We look forward to working with them throughout the building process as we become a new partner in the Chandler community, and serving the people in central Arizona when we open our doors."

Macerich's President Ed Coppola agrees that Chandler Fashion Center is an ideal setting for this high-performing sporting goods retailer to enter the Arizona market. "We are so pleased to welcome SCHEELS to our property in Chandler – and to the Macerich portfolio – and we appreciate the terrific partnership we've established with this outstanding company. SCHEELS will be a great amenity for this family-friendly market," said Coppola.

The Chandler store will employ approximately 400 associates, all employee-owners, who look forward to bringing their expertise and enthusiasm to the community. "SCHEELS entrance into the Chandler market speaks volumes about the dynamic retail environment and vibrant quality of life in Chandler," said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke. "With Macerich's leadership, Chandler Fashion Center continues to iterate with the times and cement itself as a premier shopping, culinary, and entertainment destination. We are excited to welcome SCHEELS to Chandler along with their 400 new associates," Hartke added.

The Arizona SCHEELS will be the company's 31st location, with 29 existing stores and 1 scheduled to open this fall in Missoula, Mont.

SCHEELS History:

Three acres of potatoes were the seed for the first SCHEELS store in 1902. Frederick A. Scheel, a German immigrant, used the $300 he earned from that first harvest as the down payment on the first SCHEELS, a small hardware store in Sabin, Minn. Over the years, SCHEELS opened in surrounding communities including Fargo in 1930, where the Corporate Offices are located. Customer interest grew and sports lines were added to the product mix.

SCHEELS is now a 29-store operation with stores in 13 states including North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Nevada, Illinois, Utah, Kansas, Colorado, and Texas. Currently, Steve D. Scheel, the great grandson of SCHEELS founder, is the company's Chairman of the Board, and great-great grandson Steve M. Scheel is CEO. Todd Anderson serves as President and oversees SCHEELS daily operations of more than 8,000 associates.

