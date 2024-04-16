Ark Electronics Expands Global Manufacturing Factory Network in North America and Europe

IRVINE, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Manufacturing Company Ark Electronics recently announced the expansion of its Global Factory Network with the addition of Electronics Manufacturing Service (EMS) capabilities in Mexico and Europe. The ongoing expansion is part of Ark's global low-cost country network strategy that provides customers optimal flexibility and multiple solutions for low-cost high/medium/low volume manufacturing. With Ark's new capabilities, OEMs have the option of performing their high-quality PCB Assembly in Asia and combining it with Mexican or European Integration for configured-to-order (CTO), testing, and packing/shipping to reduce overall tariff costs.

Scott Wiley, President and COO of Ark Electronics USA, said, "This recent expansion provides additional support for our global EMS customers who seek the best of both worlds—English-speaking, convenient, responsive customer service coupled with high-quality, low-cost country production."

Ark Electronics is a global PCBA and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider with a global factory network in North America, Europe, and Asia that serves leading consumer electronics, mobile communications, medical, automotive, and industrial companies. Ark Electronics combines technical expertise with agile manufacturing and supply chain processes, enabling its customers to create original products and solutions at scale.

