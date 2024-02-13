Ark Electronics Manufacturing Expands North American Leadership Team

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Manufacturing Company Ark Electronics recently announced the expansion of its North American leadership team with the appointments of Bob Meyerson to President of Sales & Business Development of North America and industry veteran Gene Agron to VP of Sales for North America. Jianli Guo was also promoted to VP of Operations.

The expanded business development team will support clients with end-to-end manufacturing & engineering solutions, including high-quality PCB Assembly, streamlined Electronics Manufacturing Services, and award-winning design and engineering.

Ark Electronics is a global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider for consumer and industrial companies. Post this

"This recent expansion provides additional in-country support for our North America EMS customers who seek the best of both worlds—English-speaking, convenient, responsive customer service coupled with low-cost, high quality, high-volume, Low-Cost Country-based production," said Scott Wiley, President and CCO of Ark Electronics USA.

Ark Electronics is a global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider serving leading consumer electronics, mobile communications, automotive, and industrial IoT companies. Ark Electronics combines technical expertise with agile manufacturing and supply chain processes, enabling its customers to create original products and solutions at scale. The company's Low-Cost Country-based factory network, supported by North American leadership , provides North American customers the simplicity of dealing with a US team while enjoying high-quality, low-cost-country manufacturing.

For more information, please visit: ArkElectronics.com

SOURCE Ark Electronics