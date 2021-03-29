ARK Investment Management Launches the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) on the Cboe BZX Exchange

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARK Investment Management LLC ("ARK" or "ARK Invest"), a New York-based investment adviser focused solely on thematic investing in disruptive innovation, is pleased to announce the launch of its new actively-managed exchange traded fund (ETF), the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) on the Cboe BZX Exchange, effective Tuesday, March 30th, 2021.

ARKX provides exposure to domestic and foreign equity securities of companies that are engaged in the Fund's investment theme of Space Exploration and Innovation. ARK defines "Space Exploration" as leading, enabling, or benefitting from technologically enabled products and/or services that occur beyond the surface of the Earth. ARK believes that Space Exploration related companies can be grouped into four overarching categories, each of which contain relevant sub-elements: orbital aerospace companies; suborbital aerospace companies; enabling technologies companies; and aerospace beneficiary companies.

"We believe the space industry is primed for takeoff," stated ARK's Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, Cathie Wood. "Thanks to advancements in deep learning, mobile connectivity, sensors, 3D printing, and robotics, costs that have been ballooning for decades are beginning to decline. As a result, the number of satellite launches and rocket landings is proliferating. We believe that the orbital aerospace revenue opportunity alone– including satellite connectivity and hypersonic flight – will exceed $370 billion annually."1

"We are extremely proud to collaborate with ARK to bring their latest ground-breaking ETF to the market," said Laura Morrison, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Listings at Cboe Global Markets. "As ARK continues to drive forward the next wave of innovative investing, Cboe remains committed to providing them with the best-in-class listings services and market quality on our ETP marketplace to support their continued success."

1 ARK believes that satellite broadband revenues could approach $100 billion annually over the next five to ten years. Hypersonic point-to-point travel could add another $270 billion in revenues annually.

About ARK Investment Management LLC

Headquartered in New York City, ARK Investment Management LLC is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm with $58.2 billion assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovations that should change the way the world works. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, energy storage, DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. ARK's investment strategies include: Autonomous Technology and Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovation, Space Exploration & Innovation, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, and the overall ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus and summary prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting www.ark-funds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Companies that ARK believes are capitalizing on disruptive innovation and developing technologies to displace older technologies or create new markets may not in fact do so. Companies that initially develop a novel technology may not be able to capitalize on the technology. These companies may also be exposed to risks applicable to sectors other than the disruptive innovation theme for which they are chosen, and the securities issued by these companies may underperform the securities of other companies that are primarily focused on a particular theme.

The principal risks of investing in ARKX: Equity Securities Risk. The value of the equity securities the Fund holds may fall due to general market and economic conditions. Foreign Securities Risk. Investments in the securities of foreign issuers involve risks beyond those associated with investments in U.S. securities. These risks are greater in emerging markets. Industrials Sector Risk. The industrials sector includes companies engaged in aerospace and defense, electrical engineering, machinery, and professional services. Companies in the industrials sector may be adversely affected by changes in government regulation, world events and economic conditions. In addition, companies in the industrials sector may be adversely affected by environmental damages, product liability claims and exchange rates. Information Technology Sector Risk. The information technology sector includes companies engaged in internet software and services, technology hardware and storage peripherals, electronic equipment instruments and components, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. Information technology companies face intense competition, have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel, face rapid product obsolescence, are heavily dependent on intellectual property and the loss of patent, copyright and trademark protections may adversely affect the profitability of these companies. Aerospace and Defense Company Risk. Companies in the aerospace and defense industry rely to a large extent on U.S. (and other) Government demand for their products and services and may be significantly affected by changes in government regulations and spending, as well as economic conditions, industry consolidation and other disasters. Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACS) Risk. The Fund may invest in stock of, warrants to purchase stock of, and other interests in SPACs or similar special purpose entities. A SPAC is a publicly traded company that raises investment capital for the purpose of acquiring or merging with an existing company. There can be no assurance that the ETF will achieve its investment objective. The ETF's portfolio is more volatile than broad market average.

Definitions of Four Overarching Space Exploration Company Categories: Orbital Aerospace Companies are companies that launch, make, service, or operate platforms in the orbital space, including satellites and launch vehicles. Suborbital Aerospace Companies are companies that launch, make, service, or operate platforms in the suborbital space, but do not reach a velocity needed to remain in orbit around a planet. Enabling Technologies Companies are companies that develop technologies used by Space Exploration related companies for successful value-add aerospace operations. These operations include artificial intelligence, robotics, 3D printing, materials and energy storage. Aerospace Beneficiary Companies are companies whose operations stand to benefit from aerospace activities, including agriculture, internet access, global positioning system (GPS), construction, imaging, drones, air taxis and electric aviation vehicles.

Investing involves risk, principal loss is possible. Shares of ARKX are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. ETF shares may only be redeemed directly with the ETF at NAV by Authorized Participants, in very large creation units. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

