Arkadios Capital Hires 20-Plus Year Industry Leader Nathan Stibbs Following Record Year

Hybrid IBD added $3.2 billion in assets, 42 new advisors in 2022

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkadios Capital, a fast-growing hybrid broker/dealer serving independent financial advisors, announced the appointment of Nathan M. Stibbs as Director of Corporate Strategy.

The addition of Stibbs comes on the heels of a record year in 2022, in which Arkadios added $3.2 billion in assets through the affiliation of 42 advisors across 15 offices. These additions accounted for $16MM in new revenue. Stibbs will play a critical role in helping Arkadios execute its strategy of national growth and expansion.

Nathan Stibbs, Director of Corporate Strategy, Arkadios Capital

"The Arkadios executive team has worked closely with Nathan Stibbs for many years. He is passionate about assisting successful wealth management firms reach their full potential," said Founder and CEO David Millican. "He knows our capabilities and shares our entrepreneurial culture. He will help us expand our current relationships and add successful advisory groups."

Stibbs will work alongside the Arkadios leadership team to accelerate growth by adding quality advisors to their platform, while providing a strong culture firmly focused on the advisor experience.

"It was important to me that I aligned with an organization with which I share a similar vision, philosophy and core values," said Stibbs. "I have worked with David and Arkadios leadership in the past, and I love their entrepreneurial spirit and passion for serving advisors. Arkadios has established itself as one of the fastest growing IBDs in the industry and their advisor-centric culture make them a top destination for successful investment professionals."

For over two decades, Stibbs has served as a strategic consultant to independent financial advisors throughout the country. After beginning his career at JC Bradford & Co, he spent over 20 years on the executive team at Triad Advisors, an independent RIA and broker/dealer. Through his leadership, Stibbs helped position Triad as the leading independent broker/dealer for hybrid investment advisors.

About Arkadios Capital

Arkadios Capital is a hybrid independent broker/dealer founded by a successful registered independent advisor for successful registered independent advisors. Specializing in supporting larger and growth-oriented wealth management firms, Arkadios has grown to more than $8B in affiliated assets and more than 160 advisors with 42 offices across the United States and Puerto Rico. For more information visit arkadios.com.

SOURCE Arkadios Capital