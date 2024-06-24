Arkadios Capital Lands $850MM Advisory Group From LPL Financial

ATLANTA, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Coast Wealth Management has moved its $850 million in assets under advisement to Arkadios Capital, the fast-growing hybrid broker-dealer disrupting the financial services industry.

New Orleans-based Gulf Coast Wealth Management, a division of Gulf Coast Bank, was previously affiliated with LPL Financial for over two decades. Renowned for its client-centric approach and comprehensive financial services, Gulf Coast is dedicated to providing exceptional investment management, wealth planning and risk management solutions.

Arkadios Capital CEO David Millican

"Joining Arkadios Capital is a strategic move for Gulf Coast Wealth Management, marking the culmination of a two-year process to select the best broker-dealer for our advisors and clients," said Jason King, Wealth Management Director of Gulf Coast. "Arkadios' commitment to advisor independence, industry-leading technology and high-performance culture aligns with our mission to be the premier wealth management firm on the Gulf Coast. Throughout this transition, we've witnessed their dedication to supporting advisors firsthand. We are excited about the future and the opportunities this partnership will bring."

"Gulf Coast Wealth is a prime example of the challenges facing the financial industry. It is a growing independent, entrepreneurial firm hindered by large, one-size-fits-all broker/dealers," said David Millican, Founder and CEO of Arkadios Capital. "Arkadios Capital continues to attract successful firms with our flexible framework, tailored solutions and personalized service."

This announcement follows a record-breaking 2023 for Arkadios Capital, during which the firm was recognized as one of the fastest-growing financial companies in the state and earned accolades from several investment publications. Arkadios Capital's innovative approach and dual registration as an RIA and broker-dealer allow advisors to operate fee- and commission-based practices.

Gulf Coast Wealth Management's integration into Arkadios Capital will enhance the firm's capabilities by offering access to a broad spectrum of investment solutions, including direct access to leading global alternative investment firms.

About Arkadios Capital

Arkadios Capital is a hybrid independent broker/dealer founded by a successful registered independent advisor for successful registered independent advisors. Specializing in supporting larger and growth-oriented wealth management firms, Arkadios has grown to more than $11B in affiliated assets and over 220 advisors with 50 offices across the United States and Puerto Rico. For more information visit arkadios.com.

