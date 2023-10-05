Arkadios Capital Lands Breakaway Advisors with $800MM in AUA

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clover Capital Partners, a new Atlanta-based independent wealth advisory firm that collectively manages more than $800MM, is launching through award-winning independent broker-dealer Arkadios Capital.

Clover Capital Partners, under the leadership of Managing Partners Tripps Moog and Hays Evans, brings unparalleled experience to the table, with more than 50 years of combined expertise in wealth management.

Clover Capital Partners Founders Hays Evans, Kendall Southerland and Tripps Moog bring unparalleled experience to Arkadios Capital's hybrid platform, with more than 50 years of combined expertise in wealth management.

Moog, formerly an Executive Director with JP Morgan, and Evans, who served as a Senior Vice President at a global investment firm, have both demonstrated their commitment to providing top-tier financial advisory services. Co-Founder Kendall Southerland CFP®, who previously worked alongside Moog at JP Morgan, rounds out the team.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Arkadios Capital, a firm that shares our entrepreneurial drive and commitment to staying nimble so we can deliver tailored solutions to our ultra-high net worth clients across the country," said Moog. "Their team has built an ideal platform for Clover to reach the next level of our growth."

Founded by advisors and designed for elite financial professionals, Arkadios Capital is a leading independent broker-dealer that empowers advisors through unmatched flexibility.

"We are excited to welcome Tripps Moog, Hays Evans and Kendall Southerland to Arkadios," said Paul Pilcher, Director of Strategic Partnership at Arkadios Capital. "We appreciate their trust and look forward to helping them accelerate their growth as our partnership expands."

Financial Planning Magazine recently named Arkadios a 2023 Elite IBD, and the Atlanta Business Chronicle ranks it among the 10 Largest Financial Firms in the city. The Association for Corporate Growth has recognized Arkadios for two straight years as one of Georgia's fastest growing middle-market companies.

For more information about Clover Capital Partners, visit www.clovercappartners.com.

About Arkadios Capital
Arkadios Capital is a hybrid independent broker-dealer founded by a successful registered independent advisor for successful registered independent advisors. Specializing in supporting larger and growth-oriented wealth management firms, Arkadios has grown to more than $9B in affiliated assets and is fast approaching 200 advisors in more than 50 offices across the United States and Puerto Rico. For more information visit arkadios.com.

