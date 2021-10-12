Arkadios Capital Lands Texas-Based Oak Financial -- $280MM RIA

Moore has spent 17 years honing his skills as an independent registered advisor specializing in estate and retirement planning. He spent the first part of his career in research and development with Dow Chemical, where he has strong relationships. As an Evangelical, he is a spiritual leader in his community.

He and his team spent two years looking for a broker/dealer, choosing Arkadios Capital because it offered the best support for business owners.

"The Oak Financial Group did not want to move to another large broker-dealer or network broker-dealer and end up dealing with the same frustrations," Moore said. "After talking with Arkadios Capital for about a year, it became evident they were something different. They listened to our needs and worked to help us solve the administrative issues we were facing."

Investment advisors founded Arkadios Capital for investment advisors. The privately-held independent broker-dealer (IBD) provides tailored solutions to its affiliated independent wealth advisors. It has been named the fastest-growing IBD in the country by Investment News, and Financial Planning ranks Arkadios among the top IBDs.

"We are honored to have The Oak Financial Group join Arkadios Capital, a platform we specifically created for entrepreneurial-minded, successful independent advisors," said Arkadios Founder and CEO David Millican. "Rick Moore and his team have a formula that works incredibly well for their clients, and Arkadios Capital is excited to help them grow their business over the next decade."

About Arkadios Capital

Successful independent advisors founded Arkadios Capital with independent advisors in mind. It has tripled its revenue, grown to more than 80 advisors and added an institutional bond desk and real estate investment team. The hybrid IBD has more than $4.25 billion in associated assets. With the highest ethical standards, the broker-dealer specializes in customized investment options focused on individual investors. For more information, visit www.arkadios.com.

