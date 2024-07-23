Arkadios Lands $325 million LPL Team in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewardship Wealth Management, a fast-growing financial advisory firm founded by Chris Albertson, Tyler Maness and Alan Jenkins, has successfully transitioned $325 million in assets under advisement to hybrid broker-dealer Arkadios Capital.

The move adds yet another large advisory team to Arkadios Capital's fast-growing community of successful advisors, and solidifies a partnership that aims to accelerate growth and expand investment solutions.

Nate Stibbs, Director of Corporate Strategy, Arkadios Capital

Stewardship Wealth is the second large LPL team to join Arkadios in as many months, following Gulf Coast Wealth Management's $825 million transition in June.

"The team at Stewardship Wealth Management is excited to be joining Arkadios Capital," said Chris Albertson, Chief Executive Officer of Stewardship Wealth Management. "Arkadios shares our commitment to a client-centered and innovative approach to wealth management. We are thrilled to have a partner that values growth and allows us a host of new offerings for clients. We believe this move will further strengthen our ability to meet and exceed our clients' goals."

Stewardship Wealth has experienced significant growth and has been ranked as one of the fastest-growing investment firms in Texas. The transition will enable them to leverage Arkadios Capital's extensive experience in practice acquisition and High Net Worth wealth management solutions.

"Stewardship Wealth's decision to join Arkadios further underscores the disruption in the traditional independent brokerage model," said Nate Stibbs, Director of Corporate Strategy at Arkadios Capital. "Leading advisory firms like Stewardship want a partner, not a platform, that will grow and evolve with them, not against them. That is why Arkadios is successfully attracting elite firms like Stewardship."

Arkadios Capital, a dual-registered RIA and Broker-Dealer, provides advisory groups with the flexibility to grow their businesses on their own terms. Their advisors can operate under the Arkadios RIA, Arkadios Wealth Advisors, and have access to a broad spectrum of investment solutions, including private equity, real estate funds, hedge funds, credit funds, structured products, oil and gas, managed futures and 1031 offerings. Arkadios Capital is built on independence, flexible investments and collaborative culture.

Recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in Georgia for three consecutive years by the Association for Corporate Growth, Arkadios Capital also ranks in the top 30 on Financial Advisor Magazine's Independent Broker-Dealer list.

For more information, visit stewardship-wealth.com.

SOURCE Arkadios Capital