Arkansas Heart Hospital Extends Oracle Health EHR and Patient Accounting Across Its Network

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkansas Heart Hospital, a leader in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cardiovascular disease, is extending its use of Oracle Health electronic health records (EHR) and RevElate Patient Accounting solutions across its network of ambulatory clinics and two hospitals. Together with its existing Oracle Fusion Applications for finance and supply chain, Arkansas Heart will have a centralized health and operational management solution across all its facilities. This will help the network more easily share important data, improve staff and patient experiences, and better align resources with patient needs.

"By extending Oracle technology across our organization, we are putting information into the hands of our staff that is vital for the care of our patients in moments where every second counts.”

"Since we opened nearly 27 years ago, innovation has been a driving force that separates Arkansas Heart from the competition," said Bruce Murphy, MD, PhD, CEO and founder, Arkansas Heart Hospital. "Oracle shares our commitment to transforming healthcare for the betterment of patients, staff, and the communities we serve. By extending Oracle technology across our organization, we are putting information into the hands of our staff that is vital for the care of our patients in moments where every second counts."

Cardiovascular disease in the U.S. is on the rise, causing 17 million deaths worldwide each year, and is expected to rise to more than 23 million by 20301. By extending its 10-year relationship with Oracle Health, Arkansas Heart can improve how its staff works and delivers care by having a single, longitudinal health record for each patient, no matter which Arkansas Heart facility they visit. In tandem, Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) are providing the network standardized business processes on a single platform that is helping to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve employee experience.

Leveraging Oracle as a single resource for its clinical and enterprise operations helps Arkansas Heart further embrace future advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that can automate documentation, support a clinically driven revenue cycle approach, improve efficiencies, and embrace the innovation that has been a hallmark of Arkansas Heart Hospital for years.

"Many healthcare networks today are operating with outdated technology that silos data and processes, making it difficult to adapt to new solutions that offer important clinical and financial insights," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Oracle Life Sciences. "With an intuitive, connected digital health record system that spans its operations, together with Fusion Applications, the Arkansas Heart team will have ready access to the information needed to better serve patients, clinicians, and staff."

To see Oracle Health in action, please visit us at HIMSS in Orlando March 11 - 15 at booth #2761. Learn how Oracle Health is building an open healthcare platform with intelligent tools for data-driven, human-centric health experiences to connect consumers, providers, payers, public health, and life sciences.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

1 Cardiovascular diseases (who.int)

SOURCE Oracle