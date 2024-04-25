Oracle Introduces New AI Capabilities to Help Organizations Boost Sales

New AI capabilities in Oracle Cloud CX help marketers, sellers, and service agents, improve customer satisfaction, increase productivity, and accelerate deal cycles

MEXICO CITY, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld - Oracle today announced new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) to help marketers, sellers, and service agents accelerate deal cycles. The new AI capabilities will help organizations generate more sales faster by automating time-consuming tasks and enabling front office professionals to more precisely target, engage, and serve buyers.

"AI is continuously proving its ability to enhance user experiences and we are only beginning to see what this technology can do for customer service, sales, and marketing," said Katrina Gosek, vice president of product strategy, Oracle Cloud CX. "The new AI capabilities embedded within Oracle Cloud CX will enable organizations to enhance customer satisfaction and drive more sales by automating processes that enable marketing, sales, and service professionals to spend their quality time on more meaningful tasks while the technology is helping to engage and serve buyers in a more precise manner."

Built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and leveraging its leading AI services, Oracle supports over 50 generative AI use cases that are embedded within Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite and designed to respect customers' enterprise data, privacy, and security. With OCI Generative AI Service, no customer data is shared with large language model (LLM) providers or seen by other customers. In addition, an individual customer is the only entity allowed to use custom models trained on its data. To further protect sensitive information, role-based security is embedded directly into Oracle Fusion Applications workflows that only recommends content that end users are entitled to view.

The new AI capabilities in Oracle Cloud CX further expand the AI capabilities within Oracle Fusion Applications, which helps organizations be more competitive, boost productivity, and reduce the cost of doing business. New AI capabilities in Oracle Cloud CX include:

Gen AI Assisted Answer Generation: Helps service agents reduce their workloads by automatically crafting contextually aware responses to customer questions. This new generative AI capability in Oracle Service will improve customer response times and free up service agents to focus on more complex scenarios by leveraging Oracle Digital Assistant to manage and answer customer inquiries.

Assisted Scheduling for Field Service: Helps field service technicians optimize their schedules by automatically recommending relevant jobs by considering key identifiers such as availability, location, skills, billing status, and more. This new capability in Oracle Service leverages AI to improve service productivity and overall customer satisfaction by automatically recommending jobs based on the estimated job duration and travel time.

Opportunity Identification: Helps marketers and sellers generate more B2B deals and grow account-based revenue by helping to identify the right contacts at target accounts in order to improve effective cross-sell and upsell motions. The new AI models within Oracle Unity CDP provide look-alike modeling for contacts, job title normalization, and topic interest mapping, which help predictively identify and label the right members of a buying group to drive activation and more relevant sales engagement.

Gen AI Assisted Authoring for Marketing and Sales: Helps marketers and sellers quickly create compelling content to better engage buyers and accelerate deal cycles. The new generative AI capabilities in Oracle Marketing and Oracle Sales help increase buyer engagement by producing targeted content for marketing and sales collateral, such as recommended copy for emails and landing pages.

Seller Engagement Recommendations: Helps sellers increase buyer engagement and accelerate purchase decisions. The new AI capabilities within Oracle Sales enable sellers to generate more deals by delivering highly targeted recommendations on specific products to offer, insights on the buyers' role and engagement level, and additional contacts for key opportunities.

"Service resources are finite so it is critical that organizations can predict, plan, and proactively activate the parts of service that can be automated. This would also free up time to be spent on more complex and business-critical tasks that only a human can complete," said Aly Pinder, research vice president, IDC. "The latest updates to Oracle Service are good examples of how AI and machine learning models can improve customer experiences and create the efficiencies needed for service workers to be more productive."

Part of Oracle Fusion Applications, Oracle Cloud CX helps organizations connect data and workflows across marketing, sales, and service to make every customer interaction matter. To learn how Oracle Cloud CX can help your organization improve the customer experience and build brand loyalty, please visit: oracle.com/cx

