ARKEMA ACHIEVES MASS BALANCE ISCC+ CERTIFICATION AT ITS ACRYLIC monomers PRODUCTION FACILITY IN TAIXING (CHINA)

TAIXING, Jiangsu Province, China, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkema, a leader in specialty materials, announces another significant milestone in the decarbonization of its acrylic production chain, as the company obtains ISCC+ certification for its acrylic acid and ester production facility located in Taixing, Jiangsu Province, China.

Taixing site stands as the first acrylic monomers plant in China to receive ISCC+ certification.

"Developing bio-attributed materials using a mass balance* approach is a fast and complementary pathway to support our customers in the region with drop-in high-performance solutions, more circular sourcing, and to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. ", said Hervé Castres Saint Martin - Global Group President Acrylic monomers

In the near future, the production of certified bio-attributed materials will extend** to North America, complementing the previously certified acrylic monomers production in Carling, France. This global dynamic will support the progressive introduction of Arkema's complete range of bio-attributed specialty resins and additives for the low VOC and lower carbon intensive technologies including high solid, waterborne, UV/LED, and polyester powders.

This leading offer will enable customers and global partners to develop next generation sustainable materials for specialty coatings & adhesives applications in electronics, electric vehicle batteries, new energies, 3D printing, as well as home energy efficiency and living comfort improvement.

"This achievement reflects another stride in Arkema's global initiative to support the shift towards a more circular and lower carbon economy" said Alan Koo - Regional President Acrylic monomers in Asia.

To learn more about mass balance and how Arkema is working with partners across the value chain, visit the website https://www.arkema.com/global/en/resources/post/Webzine%20stories%20CS/mass-balance-solutions-to-accelerate-the-shift-towards-more-circ/

* Mass Balance: Mass balance chain of custody is designed to track the total amount of the content in scope through the production system and ensure an appropriate allocation of this content to the finished goods based on auditable bookkeeping. Property conservation principle is set to ensure that the total certified output does not exceed its original input and take into account the appropriate conversion losses and production / assembly ratios. "The ISSC+ certification of the whole supply chain guarantees that the origin of the renewable sources meets ISCC+ standards for sustainable feedstocks. "

**Arkema plants already certified are Carling (FR) for acrylic monomers, Genay (FR) for specialty acrylic additives and Zwickau (GE) for specialty acrylic resins.

About Arkema

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials - Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions - accounting for some 91% of Group sales in 2022, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around € 11.5 billion in 2022, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

