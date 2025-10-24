ARKEMA ADDS BORETTO, ITALY SITE TO GLOBAL LIST OF ISCC PLUS CERTIFIED WATERBORNE RESINS FACILITIES

PARIS, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkema, a leader in specialty materials, has achieved ISCC PLUS certification of its waterborne acrylic resins in Boretto, Italy – in line with Arkema's global Mass Balance(1) roadmap. Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) reduction at the site is up to 100%. This achievement supports customers as they advance more sustainable solutions for coatings in markets such as architectural coatings, adhesives, consumer products, e-mobility and more.

ISCC+ certified locations

"Arkema remains resolute in its target to improve how products are made and support industry-wide goals related to carbon footprint reduction," said Neil TARIQ, General Manager Coating Resins Europe. "The certification in Boretto extends that effort and helps us positively impact our customers in the region."

The Boretto facility produces a range of Mass Balance1 solutions, including waterborne resins with up to 95% bio-attributed(2) carbon content, corresponding to 50% bio-attributed content by weight in the supplied products.

Multiple Arkema waterborne resin sites have already obtained certification, including facilities in Saint Charles, Louisiana (US), Zwickau, Germany (EMEA) and Changshu, China (Asia).

These certifications are part of a larger Mass Balance certification roadmap that covers multiple technologies and products for coatings and related products, covering a complete range of bio-attributed(2) specialty resins and additives, including high solids, waterborne, UV-LED-EB, and polyester powder materials.

For more information, visit our website on mass balance or see the other ISCC PLUS certifications announcements from Arkema Coating Solutions.

(1) The mass balance traceability chain is a method used to track the flow of materials through a production system. and attribute the inputs of a production process, to outputs of that production process through certified bookkeeping. This distinct accounting method verifies that the certified feedstock has replaced an equivalent quantity of fossil raw materials at the beginning of the supply chain and can be attributed to the product-to-be-sold, ensuring that both input and output are balanced. [source ISCC]

(2) A bio-attributed content indicates that the use of a biobased or recycled feedstock has been ascribed using a mass-balance methodology. The bio-attributed content is the % breakdown based on the ISCC+ methodology calculation. [Source Arkema]

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials - Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions - accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2024, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around € 9.5 billion in 2024, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,150 employees worldwide.

