ARKEMA ADDS GISSI SITE IN ITALY TO GLOBAL LIST OF ISCC+ CERTIFIED ADVANCED LIQUID RESINS FACILITIES

PARIS, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkema, a leader in specialty materials, has achieved ISCC PLUS certification of its specialty polyester resins in Gissi, Italy – in line with Arkema's global Mass Balance(1) roadmap. This achievement supports customers as they implement more sustainable solutions for polyurethane systems in markets such as adhesives for construction, packaging, automotive and more.

Arkema adds Gissi site in Italy to global list of ISCC+ certified facilities

"This announcement marks a considerable milestone for Arkema as all of our Advanced Liquid Resins facilities worldwide, acrylics, polyesters, alkyds and polyamides, are now ISCC+ certified," said Franck CHARRIER, Global Business Director Advanced Liquid & Powder Resins. "The certification in Gissi brings us closer to our overall target to improve how products are made and support industry-wide goals related to carbon footprint reduction."

The full list of Arkema Advanced Liquid Resins facilities that have achieved certification includes Gissi, Italy (EMEA), Sant Celoni, Italy (EMEA), Mollet Del Valles, Spain (EMEA), Zwickau, Germany (EMEA), Grand Rapids, Michigan (US), North Kansas City, Missouri (US), Navi Mumbai (India) and Pasir Gudang (Malaysia).

These certifications are part of a larger Mass Balance certification roadmap that covers multiple technologies and products for coatings and related products, covering a complete range of bio-attributed(2) specialty resins and additives, including high solids, waterborne, UV-LED-EB, and polyester powder materials.

For more information, visit our website on mass balance or see the other ISCC PLUS certifications announcements from Arkema Coating Solutions.

(1) The mass balance traceability chain is a method used to track the flow of materials through a production system. and attribute the inputs of a production process, to outputs of that production process through certified bookkeeping. This distinct accounting method verifies that the certified feedstock has replaced an equivalent quantity of fossil raw materials at the beginning of the supply chain and can be attributed to the product-to-be-sold, ensuring that both input and output are balanced. [source ISCC]

(2) A bio-attributed content indicates that the use of a biobased or recycled feedstock has been ascribed using a mass-balance methodology. The bio-attributed content is the % breakdown based on the ISCC+ methodology calculation. [Source Arkema]

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials - Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions - accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2024, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around € 9.5 billion in 2024, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,150 employees worldwide.



Press contact:





Mike Crisp +1 864 525 9307 [email protected]

SOURCE Arkema