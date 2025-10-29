Arkestro Announces 'Arkestro Labs,' Powerful New Procurement AI Offerings at Optimal '25

New capabilities deliver actionable, forward-looking recommendations to help procurement teams save money, reduce risk, and assume a proactive posture.

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkestro , the leading predictive procurement platform accelerating enterprise scale, today announced Arkestro Labs, the company's research and development engine focused on building the next generation of AI-powered, predictive procurement software. At its annual Optimal '25 Houston conference , the company shared that Arkestro Labs has already produced a new set of powerful AI capabilities called Arkestro Intelligence. Intelligence is a constellation of models running within Arkestro's core predictive procurement platform, built to enhance and accelerate critical tasks and insights for procurement professionals' daily work. The first AI feature powered by this model set is Arkestro Opportunities, currently available to customers in beta. Opportunities is a forward-looking category co-pilot that proactively identifies and recommends actions at the line-item level to drive cost savings, risk reduction, and more.

"Arkestro Intelligence builds on our existing patented technology to act as a force multiplier for procurement teams' expertise. What we're launching today with Opportunities goes beyond what we've offered to date — and well beyond competitor offerings — in that it doesn't just make intelligent recommendations, it's also capable of executing on them," said Ben Leiken, Arkestro CTO. "This is an entirely new level of predictive intelligence that unlocks massive procurement opportunities using a broader data set than anything else in the market. This is also a milestone for our long-term vision to drive 'continuous procurement,' in which teams have the insights they need to shift from episodic events and isolated RFQs to informed decision-making all the way through."

Arkestro Intelligence includes models designed for price recommendations, supplier suggestions, predicting upcoming purchases, and tying goods to a commodity index to predict price movements. Opportunities, specifically, analyzes a customer's purchasing, spend, and quoting history against external data sources, like the Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED) for commodities, to identify savings opportunities. The system then recommends specific, line-item-level actions, such as bundling similar items into a single sourcing event to optimize the supplier base. All recommendations are time-bound, pinpointing specific timeframes in which to act.

These models are built to give customers timely, actionable recommendations based on real data. This frees procurement professionals from tactical data-gathering so they can focus on high-impact initiatives. It provides teams with a "closed-loop" system where predictive recommendations can be immediately executed on the same platform, ensuring no value is lost between analysis and action. Customers across markets are utilizing Arkestro Opportunities in a limited beta today, including Koch Engineered Solutions (KES), a subsidiary of KOCH Industries, and Trinity Industries, North America's premier provider of railcar products and services.

"The procurement team at Trinity is continually being challenged to deliver value to the organization, often beyond cost savings. We usually know where the dollars are, but a barrier to delivery can be time. We just don't have enough to address every opportunity," said Ryan Goodwin, Sr. Director of Supply Chain Technology and Innovation at Trinity Industries. "Working with Arkestro on this beta was a no-brainer for us. Arkestro shares our vision of using technology to deliver innovative solutions and adding value at scale. It is about making our procurement professionals ten times more efficient. It's a vision that shifts the function from a reactive, just-in-time posture to one of proactive, informed decision-making from end to end."

This announcement came on day one of Arkestro's annual Optimal '25 Houston conference . The premier AI event for procurement professionals, Optimal includes keynotes, workshops, and case studies highlighting how AI and predictive technologies are transforming procurement across verticals. Supply chain and procurement leaders from market-leading companies — including Trinity Industries, KES, Chevron, Nissan, JLL, and more — gathered in Houston this week to share learnings, best practices, and predictions for the future of procurement. For more information on the company, visit: www.arkestro.com .

About Arkestro

Arkestro is the leading predictive procurement platform, accelerating enterprise spend transformation and supply chain agility. By combining AI and game theory with Arkestro's patented three science technologies—Negotiation Science, Supplier Science, and Process Science—Arkestro shifts traditional procurement to become a proactive, results-driven function. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across industries, Arkestro unlocks trapped savings, optimizes negotiations, and enhances supplier collaboration. Learn more about Arkestro at www.arkestro.com .

Media Contact

Liz Kyle

LaunchSquad

[email protected]

SOURCE Arkestro