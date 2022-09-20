Arkhia partners with Google Cloud to accelerate the growth of distributed ledger applications on Hedera

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkhia is an enterprise-grade Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider empowering blockchain and distributed-ledger technology (DLT) developers. Arkhia provides access points for developing at scale on DLTs, offering developers a set of modular services distributed across multiple clouds, regions, and redundant systems. First offering access points for the Hedera network, Arkhia will enable application developers to build both backend and client-side applications to capitalize on and grow the burgeoning Hedera ecosystem.

Arkhia is built for speed of both development and deployment. Utilizing multi-region Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) deployments, Arkhia is equipped to expand with the growing Hedera services fabric, ensuring that applications running core business services will have access to updates as soon as they are pushed up on Hedera's previewnet, testnet, or mainnet. Arkhia will provide scaled endpoints for these three Hedera networks.

Accommodating the next generation DLT features of Hedera, Arkhia will enrich its offerings by leveraging the high availability capabilities of Google Cloud's load balancing, code vaults, and built-in metrics capabilities. Arkhia's service layer is built across Google Cloud services with Apigee , Cloud Storage , and BigQuery , enabling rapid sign-in, fully integrated, and secure authentication on the application-level and project encapsulated metrics so developers will have maximum information and control of their Hedera infrastructure.

Google Cloud is a member of the Hedera Governing Council, a diverse group of world-leading organizations responsible for governance of the Hedera network. Google Cloud is a preferred cloud provider for Hedera's public testnets and the Hedera Consensus Service ecosystem. Google Cloud also operates a Hedera network node, and makes the ledger data available for analytics alongside Google Cloud and other public DLT datasets.

As a Hedera Governing Council member, Google Cloud's existing support of both validation and mirror node layers allows Arkhia to utilize Google Cloud's own cloud bucket, housing a copy of the DLT state to access updates and transactions on the Hedera network when they occur. Complementing this, Arkhia will also house its own Google Cloud buckets of the Hedera state while utilizing Google Cloud's existing infrastructure, which already powers the Hedera Consensus Service ecosystem and Hedera's public testnets, to provide quality checks to ensure accuracy. This will help Arkhia ensure the speed and consistency Hedera developers expect.

"We look forward to providing Arkhia with secure and sustainable cloud infrastructure and the data and analytics tools to help empower developers to build resilient DLT applications. Building on our existing work with Hedera Hashgraph, our collaboration with Arkhia will help further grow the Hedera ecosystem with security and innovation at its core." - Carlos Arena, Director, Digital Assets, Google Cloud.

While Hedera is already an enterprise-ready DLT network with a robust core of services (token, file, consensus, smart contract, and cryptocurrency), Arkhia has been built with flexibility in mind allowing for any Hedera stack expansions, such as its JSON-RPC Smart Contract relays, to expand Arkhia's core features as well. Google Cloud 's ongoing support of DLT technologies and expansive offerings will help make Arkhia a premier IAAS provider for both enterprise and startups looking to build their companies for the future of finance.

"We're thrilled to be a preferred partner of Google Cloud as the partnership truly compliments each other's services. Building on Google Cloud's robust global network, Arkhia has created an enterprise-grade, world-class infrastructure serving developers on the most sustainable decentralized network, Hedera Hashgraph." - Ethan Lee, Head of Business at Arkhia

About ARKHIA

Arkhia is an enterprise-grade Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider for decentralised technologies. We are empowering organisations, teams, and individuals to build fast, modular, and scalable solutions in our high-availability environments for Web3 applications. Purposely built for reliability, resilience, and high throughput on a multi-chain network, the Arkhia API suite benefits anyone needing ultra-reliable network uptime for mission-critical applications. To learn more about how we provide enterprise-grade infrastructure, visit arkhia.io , subscribe to our newsletter, and follow us on Twitter (@arkhia_io) and LinkedIn .

About Hedera

The Hedera network is the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public ledger for the decentralized economy. The platform is governed by a council of the world's leading organizations, including Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, DBS Bank, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura Holdings, ServiceNow, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, Ubisoft, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com , or follow us on Twitter at @hedera , Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph , or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord . The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers .

SOURCE Hedera