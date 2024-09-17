Hedera Launches Asset Tokenization Studio, Providing an All-In-One Toolkit for Tokenizing Regulatory-Compliant Real-World Assets On-Chain

Institutions and developers can now benefit from on-chain asset lifecycle management

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedera Asset Tokenization Studio —an open-source toolkit for the configuration, issuance, and management of tokenized bonds and equities on the Hedera network—has launched.

Unlike the basic ERC-1400 standard for security tokens that requires management of key asset details off-chain—thereby adding a level of increased risk—the Hedera Asset Tokenization Studio keeps the entire process on-chain. The studio offers a full suite of turnkey features, including bond coupons, stock dividends, whitelisting, and compliance with jurisdiction-specific regulations, ensuring that all asset details are securely managed entirely on-chain.

This joint initiative by the Hedera ecosystem, led by partners The HBAR Foundation , Hashgraph , RedSwan , and ioBuilders , enables the seamless issuance and management of tokenized bonds and equities on the Hedera network. With an easy-to-use toolkit for testing and development, Hedera Tokenization Studio caters to financial institutions, enterprise issuers, and asset tokenization platforms. While overcoming technical and compliance challenges, the studio leverages Hedera's security and reliability to support a variety of assets, including customizable bonds. It also includes built-in support for U.S. SEC regulations (D and S), providing users with the flexibility to comply with their specific regulatory needs.

Dr. Sabrina Tachdjian , Head of Fintech and Payments at the HBAR Foundation, said: "By lowering technical barriers to the tokenization of bonds and equities, along with the recording of their underlying data on ledger, the Asset Tokenization Studio will contribute to the growth of Hedera's RWA ecosystem and facilitate the on-chain migration of capital markets with a focus on compliance. The goal of the Asset Tokenization Studio is to empower issuers and issuance platforms with an open-source, pre-audited toolkit, to accelerate their product development on Hedera. This initial release is a starting point as the Asset Tokenization Studio will grow to reflect the demand for additional features, asset classes, and jurisdictions."

Asset Tokenization Studio provides two accessible options: a WebUI for testing and a TypeScript SDK for deployment. Both tools are open-source under an Apache 2.0 license, with the code to be publicly available on GitHub. The SDK's transparent user interface supports a full range of token operations such as minting, transferring, and redeeming tokens, and it includes MetaMask and Hedera WalletConnect native wallet compatibility for transaction signing.

Edward Nwokedi from RedSwan commented: "The Asset Tokenization Studio is the result of months of development, fine-tuning, and critical examination of existing hindrances to commercial tokenized real-world asset adoption, such as the limitations with ERC-1400. Each aspect of this toolkit has been built with the modern user in mind, providing a seamless point of entry into the tokenized market, with forward compliance at its core. We're looking forward to seeing the impact this toolkit has on tokenization adoption, and how it contributes to the growth and maturity of this growing market."

Carlos Matilla, CEO of ioBuilders, emphasized: "The Asset Tokenization Studio accelerates the adoption of DLT by providing open-source tools that standardize the management of digital assets within a regulated framework. This innovation covers the entire lifecycle and servicing needs of tokenized instruments, making it a valuable resource for asset managers, issuers, broker-dealers, transfer agents, custodians, CSDs, investors, and regulators alike."

About Hedera

Governed by a council of the world's leading institutions, Hedera is a high-performance, secure, and sustainable public, permissioned DLT network. It enables seamless tokenization of real-world and digital assets with unmatched performance, security, and compliance. From regulated security tokens to NFTs, Hedera empowers the efficient creation of diverse asset types by providing enterprises and developers with robust open-source tools to unlock illiquid assets and drive the evolution of financial markets.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com , or follow us on Twitter at @Hedera Admin, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph , or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord . The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers .

About the HBAR Foundation

The HBAR Foundation supports the creation of Web3 communities built on the Hedera network, by empowering and funding the builders developing these communities. The Foundation's six funds - focused on the Crypto Economy, Metaverse, Sustainability, Fintech, Privacy, and Female Founders - each support communities within those areas, and the interconnectedness enables applications to participate as part of a larger ecosystem.

The collective power of these funds enables entrepreneurs, developers, and enterprises of all sizes to tackle some of the world's largest problems and create and control their economies, all built on the Hedera public network. Whether you're building something new or migrating an existing EVM-based application and community, the HBAR Foundation is here to support you.

For more information, please visit https://hbarfoundation.org .

About Hashgraph

Hashgraph (formerly Swirlds Labs) is a rapidly growing software company comprising world-renowned leaders and builders in web3, including Dr. Leemon Baird, the inventor of the hashgraph consensus algorithm. Founded with the mission to foster a secure, trusted, and sustainable decentralized world, Hashgraph powers Hedera , the leading distributed ledger technology (DLT) network for enterprise and web3 builders.

With a global presence spanning X countries and employing X professionals, Hashgraph spearheads Hedera's marketing, product innovation, and technical development. Committed to accelerating application deployment, Hashgraph introduces pioneering products and services that bridge traditional and decentralized finance, advancing us towards an internet of value. For more information visit Hashgraph.com

About RedSwan CRE:

Founded in April 2018, RedSwan CRE is a blockchain-based marketplace that leverages tokenization technology to fractionalize ownership of commercial real estate, making investments more accessible, affordable, and tradable. RedSwan Markets LLC is the broker-dealer subsidiary established to be RedSwan CRE's regulatory arm for compliant transactions. Sponsors and private investors now have early liquidity options through the issuance and tradability of asset-backed digital securities. Drawing on the team's deep expertise in real estate, finance, and technology, RedSwan CRE is providing leading-edge capital market solutions for the $75T global industry.

For more information, please visit RedSwan CRE .

ioBuilders Boilerplate:

ioBuilders is a global leader in developing DLT-based solutions tailored for financial institutions and Web3 companies. With deep expertise in digital asset tokenization—including bonds, funds, stocks, and syndicated loans—as well as in Web3 projects, our extensive experience spans regulated digital trust and decentralized trust, positioning us at the forefront of innovation in these fields.ioBuilders offers a suite of modular solutions that can be tailored to specific client needs, along with custom software development services designed to meet unique challenges.

Backed by a team of over 80 professionals, including technical experts, financial specialists, and legal advisors, ioBuilders is committed to helping organizations break traditional boundaries and seamlessly integrate DLT into their operations and business strategies.

