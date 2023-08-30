Arkose Labs Now Available on Auth0 Marketplace To Tackle Bot Registrations

News provided by

Arkose Labs

30 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

Arkose Labs the sole Enterprise-proven Bot Management Solution Available on Auth0 Marketplace

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs, the global leader in bot management and account security, announced its inclusion on Auth0 Marketplace by Okta, the leading independent identity provider.

The collaboration between Arkose Labs and the Auth0 Marketplace is a significant milestone in enhancing identity and access management capabilities. With the introduction of the 'Pre User Registration' Action, businesses can quickly deploy Arkose Bot Manager on the Auth0 Platform, requiring a valid Arkose Labs session token for every registration. This off-the-shelf action provides customers with a rapid, no-code solution to enable bot protection during the registration flow.

"In a rapidly evolving threat landscape, users need a dependable solution like our enterprise-grade bot management, which stands as the only one of its kind offered on the platform, ensuring industry leading protection for customers,"  said Ashish Jain, Chief Product Officer at Arkose Labs. "With our dedicated 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) team, we deliver robust defense against malicious bots, reinforcing the security of your digital enterprise."

Through the integration of Arkose Labs on the Auth0 Marketplace, businesses gain access to a comprehensive suite of account security and bot detection features. Arkose Labs' adaptive enforcement capabilities adapt in real-time to emerging threats, ensuring high accuracy rates in distinguishing between genuine users and malicious actors. By disrupting the economic incentives behind attacks, Arkose Labs effectively reduces fraud, minimizes financial losses, and safeguards businesses' reputation.

The deployment of Arkose Labs via Auth0 marketplace specifically addresses the pressing issue of registration abuse on one of the leading identity providers. Arkose Labs' presence on the Auth0 Marketplace empowers businesses to tackle this challenge head-on by leveraging cutting-edge solutions. In addition to protecting against bot registration abuse, Arkose Labs' solutions can also address Login Account Takeovers (ATOs) and SMS Toll fraud/IRSF abuse.

About Arkose Labs
The mission of Arkose Labs is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from online spam and abuse. Recognized by G2 as a 2023 Leader in Bot Detection and Mitigation, with the highest score in customer satisfaction and largest market presence four quarters running, Arkose Labs offers the world's first $1M warranties for credential stuffing and SMS toll fraud. With 20% of our customers being Fortune 500 companies, our ML-powered, WCAG-compliant platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic threat response to undermine the strategy of attack, all while improving good user throughput. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices in London, Costa Rica, and Brisbane, Australia, Arkose Labs protects enterprises from cybercrime and abuse.

