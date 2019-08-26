ARKRAY USA Launches Phazix Pill Swallowing Gel

Phazix is a thick, hyper-slippery smooth gel that allows for easy swallowing of tablets, capsules and powders. When using Phazix, approximately 1 teaspoon of the gel is placed on a spoon along with one or more tablets. Phazix, which has a pleasant vanilla flavor, works by moistening the mucous membranes in the mouth and throat cavity—allowing tablets to easily pass through to the stomach delivered and dissolved the way the manufacturer intended. Unlike food carriers, such as applesauce or pudding, that are commonly used to facilitate the swallowing of tablets, Phazix breaks down quickly in the stomach and does not affect the absorption rate of the medication.

"Difficulty swallowing medications is a serious healthcare issue that affects millions of people of all ages in the United States," said Jonathan Chapman, President of ARKRAY USA. "Gagging, vomiting or choking on pills can be traumatizing. Phazix makes it easier for people who have trouble swallowing pills to adhere to their treatment plan. ARKRAY is excited about offering Phazix as a solution to the unmet needs of the millions of people who have difficulty swallowing medications. Phazix is a simple, but effective solution."

Phazix is intended for use by adults and by children age 2 and older. It is composed of more than 80% water and uses a gel-based chemistry for sheer strength that adheres to the medication from the mouth to the stomach, to materially reduce the likelihood that a pill will get stuck during swallowing. Once the medication reaches the stomach, Phazix quickly breaks away from the surface of the pill, allowing the medication to be digested as designed.

Phazix is available in a 2.5-ounce tube for consumers. Hospitals can purchase single-dose stick packs in 25-count packages. Additional information can be found at www.phazix.com.

About ARKRAY USA, Inc.

ARKRAY USA, Inc. is a division of ARKRAY, a global leader in the development of unique and effective healthcare products with headquarters in Kyoto, Japan. For more than half a century, ARKRAY has pioneered products to contribute to the health and well-being of people all over the world. ARKRAY currently does business in more than 80 countries worldwide and is a market leader in a number of areas including diabetes management in professional healthcare markets in the U.S. For more information visit www.arkrayusa.com.

References:

1. Carnaby-Mann, G. and Crary, M. Pill swallowing by adults with dysphagia. Archives Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery. Nov 2005:131(11):970-975.

2. Patel, A . et al. "Effectiveness of Pediatric Pill Swallowing Interventions: A Systematic Review." D OI: 10.1542/peds.2014-2114

SOURCE ARKRAY USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.arkrayusa.com

