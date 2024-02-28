Arkstone Expands the Fight Against Antimicrobial Resistance to New Fronts with the Launch of GlobalGuidance

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkstone Medical Solutions, the leading force in laboratory infectious disease reporting and proactive antimicrobial stewardship, is proud to announce the global expansion of its fight against antimicrobial resistance with the launch of GlobalGuidance™. This innovative solution empowers Arkstone to deliver OneChoice recommendations worldwide, transcending language barriers and tailoring treatment options to specific regions through customized drug formularies.

OneChoice® Report

Arkstone recognizes the critical need for a global approach to antimicrobial stewardship, considering the diverse healthcare landscapes and linguistic variations across different regions. GlobalGuidance allows Arkstone to bridge these gaps by providing OneChoice recommendations in any language and tailoring them to the unique drug formularies of specific regions or healthcare systems.

Dr. Ari Frenkel, Chief Science Officer at Arkstone, expressed his enthusiasm for the global impact of GlobalGuidance, stating, "The launch of GlobalGuidance signifies a pivotal moment in our commitment to combating antimicrobial resistance on a global scale. By delivering OneChoice recommendations in any language and tailoring them to specific regions, we are breaking down barriers and empowering healthcare professionals worldwide to make informed treatment decisions."

The customized drug formularies, a hallmark of GlobalGuidance, are meticulously curated in collaboration with laboratories and healthcare providers. Arkstone ensures that the formularies accurately reflect the available drugs in each region, providing healthcare professionals with recommendations that consider local availability without limiting treatment options. This approach not only enhances the precision of treatment but also fosters a more comprehensive antimicrobial stewardship strategy.

Dr. Juan Carlos Gómez de la Torre, Director of Molecular Informatics at Arkstone, highlighted the collaborative effort behind GlobalGuidance, stating, "Our collaboration with labs and providers ensures that GlobalGuidance is not only linguistically accessible but also reflects the drug availability in each region. This ensures that healthcare professionals receive recommendations that are both accurate and contextually relevant."

As Arkstone continues to pioneer advancements in infectious disease analysis and antimicrobial stewardship, the launch of GlobalGuidance marks a significant step towards achieving a global impact in the fight against antimicrobial resistance. The company remains dedicated to evidence-based information, continuous innovation, and improving patient outcomes worldwide.

About Arkstone:

Arkstone is a pioneer in laboratory infectious disease reporting and proactive antimicrobial stewardship. By combining advanced artificial intelligence with a deep understanding of infectious diseases, Arkstone empowers healthcare providers with precision-guided medicine, tailored to each patient. Our commitment to evidence-based information and continuous innovation has made us a trusted partner to healthcare providers worldwide. Learn more at www.arkstonemedical.com or email [email protected].

