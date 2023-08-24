Arkstone Medical Solutions Launches Breakthrough OneChoice Report for Microbiology Lab Results

Leading Provider of Laboratory Infectious Disease Reporting Expands Precision-Guided Treatment Recommendations to Cultures and Stains

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkstone Medical Solutions, a trailblazer in laboratory infectious disease reporting and proactive antimicrobial stewardship, has unveiled its latest innovation—the OneChoice report for microbiology lab results. Building on the success of its molecular lab results OneChoice report, which has already benefited hundreds of thousands of patients and is trusted by thousands of healthcare providers, Arkstone now extends its revolutionary technology to the wider realm of microbiology.

"We are thrilled to introduce these groundbreaking advancements to our OneChoice report," says Dr. Ari Frenkel, infectious disease specialist, and Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer of Arkstone. "Precision-guided medicine is the future of infectious disease treatment, and our latest innovations will empower clinicians to provide optimal care while upholding antimicrobial stewardship principles."

The OneChoice report represents a game-changing advancement in infectious disease treatment. Unlike traditional microbiology lab reports that often present healthcare providers with raw text data to decipher, Arkstone's OneChoice decision engine analyzes a multitude of factors to generate precision-guided treatment recommendations. By harnessing advanced artificial intelligence and a deep understanding of infectious diseases, Arkstone empowers healthcare providers with personalized medicine tailored to each patient's unique needs.

The PathFinder system, a hallmark of the OneChoice report, assists in identifying potentially pathogenic organisms within the sample, setting the stage for more accurate treatment choices. This groundbreaking tool takes into account various sensitivities tested in the lab and considers their relevance based on the sample's source. Furthermore, the report features the MedsMatrix, an informative visual table highlighting effective drugs along with considerations such as allergies or pregnancy status.

All this is further enhanced with OneChoice Plus, an online, interactive version of the report easily accessible via a QR code on each report. OneChoice Plus offers clinicians access to a comprehensive toolkit for managing patient care efficiently. Dosage adjustments, drug references, drug interaction checks and even GFR and CrCL calculator calculators are right at the physician's fingertips. OneChoice Plus even includes translations into various languages, facilitating clear communication and understanding for patients and healthcare providers worldwide.

"With the launch of the OneChoice report for microbiology lab results, Arkstone is poised to make an even greater impact on the healthcare landscape," said Dave Gross, Co-Founder & CTO of Arkstone. "Our commitment to evidence-based information and continuous innovation has positioned us as the trusted partner for healthcare providers worldwide. By expanding our technology to microbiology, we're enabling healthcare providers to make more informed decisions and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

The OneChoice report for microbiology lab results solidifies Arkstone's role as the leading provider of laboratory infectious disease reporting and proactive antimicrobial stewardship. As Arkstone continues to make strides in combating antimicrobial resistance and antibiotic misuse, the company remains dedicated to enhancing its products through continuous improvement.

About Arkstone Medical Solutions

Arkstone Medical Solutions is a pioneering company specializing in laboratory infectious disease reporting and proactive antimicrobial stewardship. By combining advanced artificial intelligence with a deep understanding of infectious diseases, Arkstone empowers healthcare providers with precision-guided medicine tailored to each patient. With a mission to combat global antimicrobial resistance and antibiotic misuse, Arkstone is the trusted partner for healthcare providers seeking evidence-based information and continuous innovation.

