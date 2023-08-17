Arkstone Introduces Interpretations of Skin Scrapings and Epidermal Samples, Advancing Topical Antibiotic Treatment for Superficial Infections

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkstone Medical Solutions, the leading provider of laboratory infectious disease reporting and proactive antimicrobial stewardship, continues to spearhead innovation in infectious disease analysis. OneChoice, the cutting-edge system developed by Arkstone to provide physicians with patient-specific treatment recommendations, now includes interpretations of laboratory data taken via skin scrapings and epidermal samples. This advancement revolutionizes the management of superficial infections with a focus on topical antibiotic treatment.

OneChoice Report

Addressing Superficial Infections with Targeted Topical Antibiotics

Arkstone recognizes the critical need for precise and personalized care when addressing superficial infections, such as fungal infections and other skin conditions. By integrating data analysis from skin scrapings and epidermal samples into the OneChoice platform, Arkstone will provide healthcare providers with unparalleled insights into each patient's condition. This enables them to make informed decisions regarding the most effective topical antibiotic treatments while minimizing systemic exposure to medications, thereby optimizing patient care and upholding antimicrobial stewardship principles.

Precision-Guided Patient Care: A Personalized Approach

Arkstone is dedicated to taking personalization in patient care to new heights. The latest innovation in interpreting skin scrapings and epidermal samples adds another layer of precision to the OneChoice reports. This new data analysis is incorporated into the proprietary decision engine, which leverages advanced artificial intelligence and deep insights into infectious diseases. By considering individual patient characteristics, including age, gender, diagnosis, and allergy profiles, healthcare providers can receive tailored recommendations that align with each patient's unique needs. The focus on topical antibiotics emphasizes a more targeted approach to managing superficial infections effectively.

"We are thrilled to extend our OneChoice platform to include data interpretations from skin scrapings and epidermal samples," says Dr. Ari Frenkel, infectious disease specialist, and Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer of Arkstone. "This innovation marks a significant advancement in precision-guided medicine, enabling healthcare providers to deliver targeted topical antibiotic treatments for superficial infections while adhering to antimicrobial stewardship principles."

About Arkstone Medical Solutions

Arkstone Medical Solutions is at the forefront of laboratory infectious disease reporting and proactive antimicrobial stewardship. By harnessing the power of advanced artificial intelligence and a deep understanding of infectious diseases, Arkstone empowers healthcare providers with precision-guided medicine tailored to each patient. The commitment to evidence-based information and continuous innovation has established us as a trusted partner to healthcare providers worldwide.

Learn more at www.arkstonemedical.com or email [email protected].

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ivanna Zavala

Public Relations Manager,

Arkstone Medical Solutions

Email: [email protected]

Sol Levi

1-833-933-2753

[email protected]

SOURCE Arkstone