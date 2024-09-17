Arkstone Partners with the University of North Georgia to Drive STEM Education and Combat Antimicrobial Resistance

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkstone, the leader in infectious disease guidance and antimicrobial stewardship, proudly announces a collaboration with the University of North Georgia (UNG) to support its groundbreaking STEM Campaign. This initiative aims to build a cutting-edge facility designed to enhance student engagement across the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines, fostering an intentional community of future STEM leaders.

A Shared Vision for a Healthier, More Educated Future

University of North Georgia

Arkstone's partnership with the UNG reflects a shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of STEM leaders and addressing global health challenges like antimicrobial resistance (AMR). This collaboration aligns with Arkstone's mission to improve patient outcomes and save lives by equipping the public, students, and healthcare providers with the knowledge and tools to make informed, evidence-based decisions.

While AMR is poised to have a global impact similar to climate change, awareness of this critical threat remains limited among the general public. By supporting UNG's STEM Campaign, Arkstone is investing in the education of students who will one day be at the forefront of combating this global threat. This initiative ensures that today's students are prepared to tackle tomorrow's health challenges with cutting-edge knowledge and technology.

About the UNG STEM Campaign

The University of North Georgia is prioritizing the development of an innovative STEM facility that will serve students from North Georgia's 30 counties and beyond. With total enrollment projected to rise in the coming decade, the need for this facility has never been more urgent. UNG attracts students from 46 states and 87 countries, highlighting its global reach and dedication to transdisciplinary education. Over a quarter of UNG's incoming freshmen declare STEM majors, emphasizing the vital role this space will play in fostering the next generation of STEM professionals.

The new facility will offer flexible, immersive learning spaces that inspire collaboration, innovation, and hands-on learning. UNG invites the community and key stakeholders to join this transformative endeavor by supporting the STEM Campaign today.

About Arkstone

Arkstone revolutionizes infectious disease management through AI-driven guidance, transforming lab results into actionable treatment recommendations. With our advanced platform, physicians are empowered to deliver precise, real-time care, significantly reducing the misuse of antibiotics. This partnership with UNG extends Arkstone's commitment to technological innovation, supporting education that will drive future advancements in healthcare.

Arkstone's platform seamlessly integrates into the physician's workflow, providing easy-to-interpret reports that include lab results alongside optimized treatment recommendations. This AI-driven decision engine ensures that real-time, evidence-based medicine becomes a reality, particularly critical in addressing the misuse of antibiotics, where 50% of prescriptions are unnecessary or incorrect. Arkstone's tools are instrumental in combating the global rise of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), an issue that claims hundreds of thousands of lives each year.

Join the Movement

Arkstone and UNG invite the community, educators, and healthcare leaders to join us in this transformative initiative. Together, we can shape a healthier, more innovative future. For more information on how you can support the UNG STEM Campaign or learn more about Arkstone's impact on healthcare, please contact:

