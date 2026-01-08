Arkstone Taps Ian Campbell as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

Seasoned Silicon Valley founder and executive brings proven experience scaling advanced platforms through global commercialization and M&A

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkstone Medical Solutions, a biotechnology company transforming Clinical Decision Support (CDS) through "Expert-in-the-Loop" machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the appointment of Ian Campbell as Chief Executive Officer. Campbell joins Arkstone at a pivotal moment as the company accelerates product innovation, expands its global footprint, and advances its mission to combat antimicrobial resistance and other major healthcare issues with precision-guided clinical decision support, after the company's recent early-stage funding from ARCHIMED's MED Rise fund.

Ian Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of Arkstone

"Ian is a proven leader with a rare ability to scale technically complex platforms and successfully guide organizations through transformational growth and acquisition," said Ari Frenkel, MD, MPH, Chief Science Officer of Arkstone. "His experience building world-class teams, driving product innovation, and executing at the highest levels will be instrumental as Arkstone enters its next phase."

Ian Campbell brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning enterprise software, advanced engineering platforms, product development, and building high-growth technology organizations. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of OnScale, a cloud-native simulation company whose technology was acquired by Ansys in 2022 to expand Ansys' cloud portfolio and enable fully web-based, device-independent access to advanced simulation tools.

Prior to OnScale, Ian Campbell was the founding CEO at NextInput, where he recruited a top-tier management and engineering team, led all R&D and product development for the company's ForceTouch solutions, and secured the company's first major smartphone OEM design wins in Asia. NextInput was acquired by Qorvo in 2021, further underscoring Campbell's track record of scaling differentiated technology platforms to successful exits.

"I'm honored to join Arkstone at such an important inflection point," said Campbell. "Arkstone's ability to deliver actionable, AI-driven clinical guidance at the moment it matters most is both powerful and timely. I'm excited to work with this exceptional team to scale the platform, deepen its clinical impact, and help address one of the most urgent challenges in global healthcare."

Campbell holds an MBA from the Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business, with a focus on strategy, operations, private equity, and entrepreneurship, as well as a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. His background in building scalable, cloud and AI-enabled SaaS platforms and leading multidisciplinary technical teams will help Arkstone to continue expanding its technology and market presence.

Under Campbell's leadership, Arkstone will continue to advance its flagship OneChoice® Report, which delivers patient-specific, AI-powered clinical recommendations at the moment laboratory results are received—empowering clinicians to Prescribe Responsibly® and helping health systems combat antimicrobial resistance.

About Arkstone Medical Solutions

Arkstone is a biotechnology company that has launched the world's first "Expert-in-the-Loop" (EITL) ML- and AI-powered clinical decision platform to assist clinicians with critical treatment in areas like infectious disease.

