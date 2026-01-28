Arlington/Roe Selects Input 1 to Support the Launch of A/R Premium Finance

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1, a leading provider of technology-enabled billing, payments, and premium finance services for the insurance industry, today announced a partnership with Arlington / Roe & Co., Inc. to support the launch of A/R Premium Finance, a newly established premium finance company operating under the Arlington / Roe organization.

Input 1 supports the launch of A/R Premium Finance, providing premium finance infrastructure and operational support for Arlington / Roe.

Founded in 1964, Arlington / Roe is a family-owned managing general agency and wholesale insurance broker serving independent insurance producers across a broad range of specialty and standard insurance markets. Through this partnership, Input 1 will provide operational and technology services to support A/R Premium Finance as it establishes its premium finance program.

As A/R Premium Finance launches its premium finance operations, the organization prioritized a modern technology foundation and a scalable operational model aligned with Arlington / Roe's long-standing approach to disciplined growth. To support that strategy, A/R Premium Finance selected Input 1's Premium Finance as a Service (PFaaS) offering for its infrastructure, regulatory support, and operational capabilities.

The leadership team guiding A/R Premium Finance brings strong backgrounds in investment and Wall Street, contributing strategic insight and analytical rigor. Input 1 will support that vision by providing the premium finance technology, services, and capacity required to establish and operate the program from launch.

"Launching a premium finance program requires the right combination of technology, regulatory understanding, and operational scale," said Jim Nowak, Regional VP at Input 1. "A/R Premium Finance approached this initiative with a clear strategy, and our role is to support that vision with the infrastructure and services needed to bring it to market."

As part of the partnership, Input 1 will provide licensing support, PFaaS, and access to overflow financing capacity through its gotoPremiumFinance platform.

"Arlington / Roe has a long history of thoughtful expansion and strong partnerships," said James Roe, CEO of Arlington / Roe & Co., Inc. "As we launched A/R Premium Finance, it was important to work with a partner that understands premium finance operations and can support the program from day one. Input 1 brings that experience and capability."

About Arlington / Roe & Co., Inc.

Arlington / Roe & Co., Inc. is a family-owned managing general agency and wholesale insurance broker founded in 1964. The company serves independent insurance producers by providing access to a broad range of specialty underwriting and brokerage services across E&S and standard insurance markets. For more information, visit https://arlingtonroe.com.

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for the insurance industry with a proven track record of successfully managing $16 billion in annual insurance premiums across platforms for over 2 million unique annual users. Input 1 supports billing, payments, and premium finance operations for insurance organizations nationwide. For more information, visit www.input1.com.

