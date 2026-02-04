Input 1 Delivers Integrated Digital Payment Capabilities for Ironwood Brokers

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1, a provider of digital billing, payments, and premium finance capabilities for the insurance industry, today announced that Ironwood Brokers & Insurance Marketing has selected Input 1 to support integrated digital payment capabilities for its nationwide network of licensed retail insurance brokers.

Input 1 supports Ironwood Brokers with integrated digital payment capabilities designed to simplify how agents submit insurance premium payments.

Based in Laguna Niguel, California, Ironwood Brokers & Insurance Marketing is a wholesale broker and program administrator specializing in workers' compensation, general liability, and agency errors and omissions insurance. Through this collaboration, Ironwood is expanding how agents submit insurance premium payments, introducing secure, modern payment options that align with existing billing workflows.

By deploying Input 1's Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) capabilities, Ironwood has added digital payment functionality directly into its invoicing process. Agents can submit payments using QR codes and secure payment links embedded within Ironwood's invoices, supported by a platform designed to meet strict PCI and DSS compliance standards.

"Ironwood has built its business around supporting independent brokers with strong programs and responsive service," said Chris Farfaras, EVP and CSO at Input 1. "Adding these payment capabilities gives agents more flexibility in how they submit premium payments, while fitting naturally within Ironwood's digital billing workflows and compliance requirements."

The expanded payment capabilities are designed to integrate smoothly into Ironwood's operations, providing agents with a more efficient payment experience while maintaining visibility and control across billing and payments.

"Our focus has always been on supporting our brokers with tools that make doing business easier," said John Ratliff, Owner and CEO at Ironwood Brokers & Insurance Marketing. "Working with Input 1 allows us to introduce new payment options within our existing processes, while maintaining the standards and oversight our organization requires."

About Ironwood Brokers & Insurance Marketing

Ironwood Brokers & Insurance Marketing is a wholesale insurance broker and program administrator based in Laguna Niguel, California. Serving licensed retail insurance brokers nationwide, Ironwood specializes in workers' compensation, general liability, and agency E&O insurance, providing access to competitive programs and top-rated carrier markets. For more information, visit www.ironwoodbrokers.com.

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for the insurance industry with a proven track record of successfully managing $16 billion in annual insurance premiums across platforms for over 2 million unique annual users. Input 1 supports digital billing, payments, and premium finance, helping insurance organizations manage inbound premium payments with efficiency, control, and compliance. For more information, visit www.input1.com.

