Arlo Adopts Stock Repurchase Program

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security company, recently announced that its Board of Directors has approved the repurchase of up to an aggregate of $50 million of shares of its common stock through open market purchases in a manner deemed to be in the best interests of the company and its stockholders.

"The Board's authorization of a share repurchase program of up to $50 million through December 31, 2027 reflects Arlo's belief in the upside potential as we execute our long-range plan, along with continued improvements in profitability and cash position. As one pillar of our capital allocation plan, this program is designed to ensure maximum shareholder return over time," said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Arlo Technologies.

The repurchase of up to an aggregate of $50 million of shares of Arlo's common stock will be effected through open market purchases in a manner deemed to be in the best interests of the company and its stockholders, considering the economic cost and prevailing market conditions, including the relative trading prices and volumes of Arlo's common stock. The repurchases are expected to be effected pursuant to Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The repurchase program is expected to continue through December 31, 2027 unless extended or shortened by the Board of Directors.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription service, Arlo Secure.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent our expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding the number and dollar amount of shares, if any, that ultimately will be repurchased by Arlo; the timing of any repurchases under the repurchase program; potential benefits of the stock repurchase program; statements regarding our potential future business, operating performance and financial condition, including descriptions of our expected revenue and profitability (and related timing), GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins, tax rates, expenses, cash outlook, free cash flow and free cash flow margins; strategic objectives and initiatives; the recurring revenue and services first business model; expectations regarding market expansion and future growth and expectations for 2026 to be a pivotal year for our company; expectations regarding our ability to leverage our strategic partnerships to accelerate our momentum towards achieving our long-range targets; and others. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for our products may be lower than anticipated, including due to inflation, fluctuating consumer confidence, banking failures and high interest rates; we may be unsuccessful in developing and expanding our sales and marketing capabilities; we may not be able to increase sales of our paid subscription services; consumers may choose not to adopt our new product offerings or adopt competing products; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; we may be unsuccessful or experience delays in manufacturing and distributing our new and existing products; and we may fail to manage costs and cost saving initiatives, the cost of developing new products and manufacturing and distribution of our existing offerings. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Under the current U.S. administration, tariffs, and retaliatory tariffs imposed by other nations, have created a dynamic and unpredictable trade landscape, which is adversely impacting, and may continue to adversely impact, our business. Current or future tariffs impacting our products, which are manufactured outside of the United States, have raised and may further raise our product costs. In addition, other trade restrictions could negatively impact our ability to obtain finished products from our ex-U.S. manufacturers and suppliers and, therefore, delay or impede our product deliveries. Tariff-related cost pressures and supply chain disruptions may lead to reputational harm if we are unable to deliver products or services on expected timelines or if any price increases are poorly received by customers or business partners. Furthermore, ongoing uncertainty regarding trade disputes and other political tensions between the United States and other countries, including in Asia, may also exacerbate unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, which may negatively impact international customer demand for our products or services and may lead to increased preference for local competitors. While we continue to monitor these developments, the full impact of these risks remains uncertain, and any prolonged economic downturn, escalation in trade tensions or deterioration in international perception of U.S.-based companies could materially and adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business are detailed in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the most recently filed Annual Report and Quarterly Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and subsequent filings with the SEC. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

