ARLO AND SAMSUNG EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO INTEGRATE NEW SMART SECURITY CAPABILITIES INTO SMARTTHINGS PLATFORM

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading provider of smart home security services, announced today it has entered into an agreement with Samsung SmartThings to bring new capabilities from Arlo's Smart Security Platform to SmartThings users. Together, the two technology leaders will collaborate to address the growing consumer demand for smart security services to protect their home and loved ones through the Samsung SmartThings ecosystem. With an initial focus on the U.S. market, the expanded partnership will look to enable Samsung SmartThings users with the ability to access security services through the SmartThings app.

Today's announcement builds on last year's momentum which added Arlo's AI-powered object detection to the SmartThings platform, including package, people and even pet identification, offering users the ability to know more through customized notifications from Arlo cameras. Using advanced computer vision AI and recognition engines, Arlo Intelligence enables users to better understand what's happening in and around their home to make more informed decisions.

Leveraging Arlo's advanced smart security platform, the two companies will work to bring additional enhancements into the SmartThings experience to give users the ability to control more and react faster to security events for added peace of mind.

"Rooted in a shared commitment to serve our customers through innovative advancements in technology and a seamless user experience, we are proud of the successful partnership between Samsung and Arlo that has already brought advancements like AI-powered object detection to life through the SmartThings experience," said Matthew McRae, CEO of Arlo Technologies. "We are excited to continue that collaboration with an even deeper integration that will power the next level of smart home security for SmartThings users."

"Our partnership with Arlo reflects SmartThings' ongoing focus on working with leading innovators to evolve the connected home experience," said Mark Benson, Head of SmartThings. "Together, we're laying the groundwork for new smart security services that will further enhance how users protect and manage their homes through SmartThings."

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription service, Arlo Secure.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

About Samsung SmartThings

SmartThings, Samsung's global connected living platform, builds smart homes that are convenient, safe, sustainable and fun. Millions of people, in nearly 200 countries, use SmartThings to easily control their connected homes and IoT devices. SmartThings delivers simple, powerful experiences across Samsung's leading portfolio of phones, TV, and appliances. We offer the most versatile smart home experience as an open platform with a rich partner ecosystem. As a founding member of Matter, we are a leader in the industry to help make smart homes more secure, reliable and seamless to use. Do the SmartThings at www.partners.smartthings.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo's expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding the development, features and performance of Arlo's services and products, including the capabilities of Arlo Secure and Arlo Intelligence; and the timing for new product launches and related pricing of Arlo's services and products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including that consumers may choose not to adopt Arlo's new product and/or service offerings, or may adopt competing products and/or services; product and/or service performance may be adversely affected by real-world operating conditions; changes to trade agreements, trade policies, increased tariffs and import/export regulations may negatively effect Arlo's business and supply chain expenses; and global conflicts and geopolitical issues such as the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine or China-Taiwan relations may disrupt Arlo's ability to execute its business plan in a timely manner or at all. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

