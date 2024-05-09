ARLO AND VERISURE EXTEND STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Arlo to provide SaaS platform services, AI analytics, and innovative products in support of Verisure's growing European business for another five years

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, announced today the renewal of its strategic partnership agreement with Verisure, the leading provider of monitored security solutions in Europe. Under the terms of the partnership, which will continue until 2029, Arlo will continue to be an important supplier to Verisure, delivering cloud platform services, AI computer vision solutions, AI-powered security services, and innovative products to support Verisure in both its retail business and direct security channel, which have more than 5M customers across Europe and Latin America today.

Arlo offers an award-winning portfolio of smart security services and devices based on nearly a decade of innovation and intellectual property. This deep expertise in software, artificial intelligence, computer vision, wireless connectivity, product design, and cloud infrastructure is focused on delivering a seamless, smart home security experience for users that is simple to set up but powerful in capabilities. Paired with Verisure's leading security ecosystem and professional monitoring, Arlo and Verisure will continue to work together to deliver best-in-class security solutions to customers across Europe.

"Our companies have a shared vision to provide excellent security solutions and I am proud of what we have accomplished together in the first term of the partnership," said Matthew McRae, CEO of Arlo Technologies. "I look forward to supporting Verisure for another five years as they continue to grow, innovate, and serve the European region with a truly outstanding security solution."

Verisure is the leading European provider of professionally monitored security systems with 24/7 response services. The company's mission is to bring peace of mind to families and small business owners by providing them with the best security solutions and services. Verisure is known for category-creating marketing, sales excellence, innovative products and services, and customer-centricity. Verisure also has a highly satisfied and loyal customer base, with some of the strongest growth rates and best retention rates globally in consumer-facing services, demonstrating its exceptional service levels and strong value proposition to its customers.

