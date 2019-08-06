Arlo Announces Apple® Homekit™ Compatibility Now Rolling Out

"Given the ever-evolving smart home ecosystem protocols and landscape, cross-compatibility is something we're always exploring," said Tejas Shah, SVP Product and CIO. "Knowing HomeKit support continuously resonates with our users, we wanted to expand those offerings to our wire-free camera solutions. By optimizing the compatibility to work with both the HomeKit ecosystem, as well as the Arlo app, our users now have added convenience."

HomeKit allows users to easily and securely control smart home products via the Apple Home app and Siri on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and HomePod. Existing Arlo Pro and Pro 2 security camera users whose cameras are paired with either the VMB4000 or VMB4500 base station models will now be able to receive notifications on the Apple Home app when motion is detected. iOS users can also utilize Siri to quickly activate a HD livestream onto their iPhone or iPad hands-free. With HomeKit, Arlo Pro and Pro 2 users can also set up automations to control other HomeKit-enabled smart home devices. For example, users can set up an automation to trigger HomeKit-enabled lights to turn on at certain times when motion is detected by an Arlo Pro or Pro 2 camera.

Fully wire-free with rechargeable batteries, both the Arlo Pro and Pro 2 cameras boast crisp HD picture quality. The Arlo Pro and Pro 2 Smart Security Systems are available at all major retailers and e-commerce vendors.

For more information, please visit arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, audio doorbells, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights.

